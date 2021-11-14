Mind on Money: Consider tax implications when estate planning

Non-qualified annuities are also a commonly inherited asset. Annuities accumulate growth and earnings in a tax-deferred manner for the annuity owner. This means if interest or gains in the annuity are not withdrawn from the annuity, the gains are not taxed. When funds are withdrawn from an annuity, the funds are considered to be withdrawn gain first, and upon the withdrawal the gains are taxed as ordinary income, not capital gains.

While gains in annuity are tax deferred, they are not however tax free, and when the annuity is passed to a beneficiary or heir the tax comes due. Annuities do not receive the step up in basis, if the annuity has gains the beneficiary must pay taxes on the gains when the annuity is inherited. The gains are taxed as income to the beneficiary, but the original deposit or basis of the annuity is not taxed. For example, if the parent purchased an annuity 20 years ago for $20,000 and the annuity grew to $50,000 the beneficiary would pay taxes on $30,000, the original $20,000 investment would not be taxed.

With extremely rare exceptions, life insurance proceeds are almost always received income tax free.

IRAs, 401(k)s and other employment related retirement plans are typically taxed as income, and the manner of the taxation is its own column.

So while it is unusual to have to pay federal estate taxes and there is no inheritance tax in Indiana, most estates do involve some form of taxes and so it is best to seek qualified tax and financial advice to make sure the taxes are understood, planned for and ultimately paid in a timely manner.

