Mind on Money: Consider using assets to pay off mortgage before retirement

We have a discussion, if the mortgage is paid off the couple feel they could reduce their income needs by $800 to $6,700. Here is what we suggest. Let’s take two special distributions from their IRAs. One to pay off the house, and one to build a one-year bridge enabling them to defer their Social Security a little longer. These two simple steps reduce their retirement assets by $80,000 before tax, but they also reduce expenses by $800 and increase their Social Security when the claim next year by $250, for a total turnaround of $1,050 a month. The new distribution model is built on $2,750 a month from assets, and even though the retirement plan balances are lower due to the special distributions to pay off the mortgage and delay Social Security, the whole plan works better over time.