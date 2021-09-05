Mind on Money: Consider using assets to pay off mortgage before retirement

Should I retire before the mortgage is paid off? Definitely one of the top five retirement questions my team deals with in the practice.
Well in an ideal world, families would enter retirement with no mortgage. But in this perfect world, no one would actually have a mortgage at all, so I’m afraid in the real world this overly simple, sage advice is often not practical. With this in mind, let’s explore some best practices regarding retirement cash flow and mortgage payments.
The most successful retirement planning in my experience is built on a foundation of predictable cash flow. The retiree should understand their spending habits, make sensible decisions regarding structural income sources such as Social Security, pensions or other business income, and then design a sustainable distribution strategy using savings and investments to fill in the spending gap.
These steps are easy to write, but sometimes not so easy to execute. The primary wildcard variables in this little equation are understanding spending habits, which is a vital part of the calculation, and market performance, which could impact the “sustainability” part of the distribution plan.
A mortgage payment is certainly a predictable monthly expense, so it's not hard to construct a retirement income plan that includes a mortgage payment. But, all things being equal, when it comes to building a sustainable retirement income strategy, candidly, less is better.
Please don’t shirk in anguish, I assure you I don’t want anyone driving a 1978 Toyota, or eating cat food in retirement, but math is math, and if a family’s spending can be “optimized” before or early in a retirement, everything just works out better over time. Part of this optimization can involve eliminating a mortgage payment using assets, let’s explore a hypothetical scenario.
Mom and Dad both want to retire at the end of September at the age of 64. Before retirement, the family was bringing home (the key number, not salary) $7,500 per month after tax and after payroll deductions. College expenses are behind them, they have no consumer debt or home equity loans and a nice savings account balance of $50,000, which they saved over time.
These numbers tell us as planners the couple is probably spending close to the amount of their after-tax income every month, we build them a plan using $7,500 a month as the number needed to keep them happy, health and well fed in retirement. Although they haven't claimed yet, they plan to start Social Security at age 64 and together get $3,300 in monthly pre-tax Social Security. One spouse receives a small pension of $400 per month pre-tax. Leaving an income gap of $3,800 per month after tax. Between 401(k)s and IRAs, the couple have accumulated $725,000 in retirement assets. The models built for this plan works, but not great, the model shows there is some spend down over the next couple decades.
They also owe $60,000 on their house, on an original mortgage of $200,000. Their monthly principal and interest payment is $800. Just doing some simple math, the $60,000 remaining mortgage balance requires a 16% yield on assets to service.
We have a discussion, if the mortgage is paid off the couple feel they could reduce their income needs by $800 to $6,700. Here is what we suggest. Let’s take two special distributions from their IRAs. One to pay off the house, and one to build a one-year bridge enabling them to defer their Social Security a little longer. These two simple steps reduce their retirement assets by $80,000 before tax, but they also reduce expenses by $800 and increase their Social Security when the claim next year by $250, for a total turnaround of $1,050 a month. The new distribution model is built on $2,750 a month from assets, and even though the retirement plan balances are lower due to the special distributions to pay off the mortgage and delay Social Security, the whole plan works better over time.
Obviously, this is a hypothetical, and in the real-world variables like tax rates and Medicare premiums must be considered, but the logic is the important part. If the elimination of a mortgage payment can result in lower income needs over time, then using retirement assets to eliminate this debt should be explored.
