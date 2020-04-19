Mind on Money: Containment and cooperation are key in virus fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In my opinion, investing lines up as much in the column of a social science as it does in the arena of a financial discipline. I’ve long viewed the financial markets not only as a pricing mechanism for profit and risk, but also as a form of high-profile social barometer, and I think the stock market in particular can provide advanced insight on a nation’s social mood.

This pursuit can be difficult enough in regular times, but now investors have also been dragged into a strange new realm as well, the world of epidemiology. I am not an epidemiologist, and I have resisted the urge to make predictions or form investment themes on how the COVID-19 crisis would evolve. I have endeavored to just admit I had no idea how the pandemic would progress, and instead wait for and review real data as it emerged. Presuming the crisis in the U.S. really started around Jan. 31, we now have three months of real data to look at.

I receive a daily Coronavirus Dashboard briefing from the research group at a firm called Natixis providing a concise but thoughtful look at the emerging data both COVID-19 and market related. So, unless sourced elsewhere, the data and analysis I will discuss in this particular column comes from the Natixis daily research update.