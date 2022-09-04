Mind on Money: Coordination lacking in inflation fight

I get a serious kick out of the Google app on my iPhone. The “news” feed that draws me into the app and keeps me scrolling through the screen is like a computer algorithm-based version of my very own quirky personal insanity. Not only does the feed, which is blissfully non-political, include content based on what I may have clicked or lingered on online, the conspiratorial part of me also notices the suggested click bait also seems to include stories related to topics I’ve been talking to others about recently in the presence of my phone. Maybe its just a coincidence.

While various interests such as new trucks or mountain bike gear may come and go, the feed always has various stock market and economic prognostications, reviews of bourbon, news from the Yellowstone National Park region and recipes for smoked meats. All things I undeniably embrace. For some reason, I need to spend some time thinking about there is also a consistent presence of articles about vicious wild animal attacks and earth killing asteroids as well, but those are conversations for another time, perhaps with a counselor.

Occasionally, two parts of my personal Google feed collide, which is what happened last week. After the floods earlier this year, most of the stories about Yellowstone have involved tourists overly concentrated in parts of the park that are open, getting gored while misbehaving around bison in the park. Despite the obvious idiocy of this type of activity, it only seems to be growing in popularity this year, and the videos online certainly make it look painful.

Last week however, many of the Yellowstone region stories turned toward the annual central bankers meeting (or were those the economic prognostication stories?) being held in the Grand Tetons. While I think the recent July/August stock market rally may have lulled many investors into a sense of complacency, as the most anticipated speaker at the conference, Fed Chairman Powell in some brief comments, reminded us we continue to be a in a period of financial tightening as the Federal Reserve endeavors to focus policy on getting inflation under control. The resulting investor reaction looked like a tourist getting tossed into the air by a bison, and the pain in the markets was undeniable.

How long the process of taking inflation rates down to levels the Federal Reserve considers acceptable and how bad this journey hurts will depend on a multitude of factors. Remembering famed economist Milton Friedman’s famous quote that “inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon,” it’s important to understand the heavy lifting to address inflation will come from Fed monetary policy, but it’s also important to remember the measuring sticks used to gauge inflation, of which the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a major part, are comprised of real-world prices on goods and services. In this area there may be ways to take the edge off the painful process our economy and markets may have to go through to reduce inflation. Unfortunately, some of the important steps to reduce economic pain must be engineered and implemented by the federal government. And let’s face it, over the past couple months the government has clearly shown it is not up to the task.

As the Fed addresses inflation by raising interest rates and retracting previously injected capital from the financial markets, investors and consumers will seek predictability and stability in other areas of the “real” economy. Supply focused energy policy, predictable taxes and government spending, free trade and consistent if not relaxed regulatory policy all have the potential to make the transition period toward a smaller money supply and lower inflation less painful to endure.

Instead, we continue to experience disjointed energy policy making production and movement of energy more difficult, which is bound to keep all important energy prices high (7.5% of CPI), strange leftover COVID rent and eviction freezes which are bound to create dislocations in all important housing prices (32% of CPI) and now an absurd student loan forgiveness program which is nearly guaranteed to push education costs higher (6% of CPI), and it begins to look like the federal government may actually be fighting the Fed as it attempts to address inflation.

Like a misbehaving tourist flying through the air at the end of a bison’s horns in a YouTube video is reminded that bison may look calm even when they’re agitated, investors were reminded last week that addressing inflation is likely to be painful. Consumers and voters will now be tasked with creating accountability for those enacting policies making this process longer or more painful than it need be. We are all in this inflation thing together, it would be nice for once to all be working on the same side.