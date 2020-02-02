Mind on Money: Coronavirus and the stock market

It's likely the stock market was due for a breather, and sometimes stocks go down just to go down, but there is no doubt the Chinese coronavirus provided the perfect backdrop for market sell off over the past week.

This is, of course, a financial column, and so we will primarily focus on how the viral outbreak could impact financial markets, but first let’s discuss the situation as I see it with the coronavirus.

Official recognition of the virus emerged on Dec. 31. But based on the Chinese government’s scapegoating of the mayor of the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the infection, it's reasonable to assume the municipal government was slow to sound the alarm. So for discussion purposes, let’s consider the first infection (most recent news indicates the virus developed in bats) could have occurred two to three months earlier.

Widely distributed public information now shows the virus can be spread person to person before an infected person is symptomatic. While the American CDC’s website states that transmission dynamics have yet to be determined, even if we estimate transmission rates to be on the lower end of the spectrum the numbers are daunting.