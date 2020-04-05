Mind on Money: Coronavirus-related laws offer range of benefits

On the individual side, there are a couple of planning tools to be aware of.

First, for those over the age of 70 ½ in 2019 or 72 in 2020, Required Minimum Distributions from retirement plans (RMD) are waived for 2020. This also includes those who have a Beneficiary IRA subject to RMD. This can enable the account owner to not have to sell assets in their IRAs during 2020 while the investments may have a depressed value.

In addition, retirement savers under age 59 ½ can access their retirement plans for up to a $100,000 coronavirus related distribution without tax penalty in 2020. Furthermore, the taxes on the withdrawal can be paid over the next three years and the withdrawal amount can be recontributed over the next three years as well. I professionally can envision all kinds of planning techniques employing this new rule.

Last but not least, the new laws also provide a $300 above line tax deduction for charitable contributions in 2020. This means even those taxpayers who do not itemize deductions can get a tax benefit for charitable donations this year. Our amazing local non-profits are doing great work during this crisis, and they need the money. Please be generous and utilize this incentive.

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

