Mind on Money: COVID-19 could be the all-time stress champion

The first is the question, will there be an economic crisis? This is the question most efficiently and brutally addressed by the stock market. I think at this point, the answer is beyond a reasonable doubt: Yes, there will be an economic crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic crisis will be marked by unemployment spikes, corporate profit decline and ultimately general economic contraction for the first quarter, and likely the second quarter, of 2020.

After reading dozens of economic analyses reports, I am emotionally preparing myself for an economic contraction of about 35% in March and April of 2020. No one has ever experienced this type of contraction before in the U.S., and we don’t actually know how this will look both “in the streets” or in the economic statistics. I believe the stock market, being down roughly 25% from its most recent high, has mostly adjusted to this reality, and barring potential outcomes outside of this scenario, investors will not be overly reactive as this scenario plays out in the data as it is released. The potential for an economic crisis is what was addressed by the government’s emergency support bill this week, and all in all, it looked like a decent response from the government (see, I give credit where it's due).