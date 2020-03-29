Mind on Money: COVID-19 could be the all-time stress champion

“I change my mind when the facts change Sir, what do you do?”
I’ve always felt this is one of history’s most interesting quotes, and in truth it’s hard to know who even said it. It is commonly assumed to have been said by famed economist John Maynard Keynes, while testifying before the British parliament. Most actual historians say, however, this is not true. The quote has also been attributed to Winston Churchill, and yet there is no historical record showing this is true either.
Oh well, I think it’s a great line, and boy has it ever been more relevant than it is today?
During my investing career I’ve witness three recessions, a tech stock bubble, a terrorist attack on our nation, a financial crisis and now the COVID-19 crisis. At this point, it looks like this one might be all-time stress champion.
Financial markets have become absolutely insane, and I have to say, considering the information we have right now, coupled with the turn of societal events in the past two weeks, I don’t know how we could have expected anything different.
It seems like all I do nowadays, locked down in my work at home bunker (my basement), is read and listen to analysis. What scenarios are priced into the market? What are the most probable outcomes based on history? Are stocks oversold? Where should stocks actually be trading?
The truth is, nobody knows. Not the hysterical hedge fund managers on CNBC, not the Governor of New York, not the President or his government scientists. The situation is relentlessly fluid and completely uncharted.
So, when I apply my intuition and experience to form a frame of reference, I perceive financial markets trying to price toward two scenarios, both related, but peripheral to, the underlying public health crisis.
The first is the question, will there be an economic crisis? This is the question most efficiently and brutally addressed by the stock market. I think at this point, the answer is beyond a reasonable doubt: Yes, there will be an economic crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic crisis will be marked by unemployment spikes, corporate profit decline and ultimately general economic contraction for the first quarter, and likely the second quarter, of 2020.
After reading dozens of economic analyses reports, I am emotionally preparing myself for an economic contraction of about 35% in March and April of 2020. No one has ever experienced this type of contraction before in the U.S., and we don’t actually know how this will look both “in the streets” or in the economic statistics. I believe the stock market, being down roughly 25% from its most recent high, has mostly adjusted to this reality, and barring potential outcomes outside of this scenario, investors will not be overly reactive as this scenario plays out in the data as it is released. The potential for an economic crisis is what was addressed by the government’s emergency support bill this week, and all in all, it looked like a decent response from the government (see, I give credit where it's due).
The second question is, will there be a financial crisis? Of the two questions, this is the scarier. An economic crisis involves the buying and selling going on in an economy, a financial crisis can destabilize the very system itself. This question is more efficiently and brutally addressed by the bond market, and bond investors began flirting with this question late last week and early this week. I was personally shocked that, with the exception of U.S. government bonds, every type of fixed income security sold off, adding additional stress to many individual portfolios.
Even an extreme economic crisis can recover if the underlying factors in our economy and nation were strong going in, but it takes years and years to recovery from a financial crisis. A potential financial crisis was what addressed by the Federal Reserve on Monday of last week, and fortunately, having learned fairly recently from the 2008-2009 crisis, I believe the Fed’s bold and unprecedented monetary policy response has also belayed this fear.
With the most likely economic scenario priced in, and the worst case financial scenario currently at bay, I believe the market will now start to key in on the public health part of the crisis. In this area there is still much to learn. We are not out of the woods yet.
