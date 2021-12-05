Mind on Money: COVID persists, but there is light on the horizon

Going deeper into the data, on Nov. 1, 2020, 46,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID in the U.S., and on Nov. 1, 2021 the number was 42,000 (source: OurWorldinData.org). Slice and dice the data all you want, there are not enough unvaccinated people left to completely account for all these trends. Math is math, the pandemic continues, and now we have omicron.

Financial markets greeted omicron with sinking stock market indexes (S&P 500 down 1.8%) and falling bond yields (source: Bloomberg). With governments in other western nations moving to COVID lockdowns, in my opinion investors are trying to evaluate this possibility in the U.S. At this point I think beyond a handful of urban centers, this potential remains unlikely here, but I’ve learned not to be surprised by anything COVID anymore.

As we collectively move toward learning how to live with COVID (endemic), while giving up on the probability we will one day live without it, there will doubtless be some scary bumps in the road. Markets are likely to become sensitive to this process over the winter months as governments face evolving data and opinions on the pandemic. The good news is vaccines provide an effective tool for individuals in addressing and managing their personal COVID risk, and effective therapeutics continue to develop rapidly. While there may be darkness ahead, in my opinion there is light on the horizon.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

