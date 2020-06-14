Mind on Money: Current conditions offer opportunity for rebalancing

Everyone rightfully has a COVID-19 opinion, and a good number of us also have a couple COVID-19 conspiracy theories as well. I, of course, am no different, and buy me a beer and I will be glad to share.
As someone who is burdened with real world decision-making, however, there is no room for conspiracy theories. When it comes to employee safety, client safety, the protection of non-profit agencies I am tasked with stewarding and yes, investment strategies I am paid to build and manage, decisions had to be made based on the most “official” guidance available.
This was true at the darkest of times during the crisis, it is also true as we emerge from the crisis and the data begins to turn the other way. I attempted to not be swayed by amateur virology speculation and pandemic models; with the benefit of hindsight I wish the government would have done so as well.
If we accept the data, however, the COVID-19 crisis begins to look more like an extended natural disaster than it does a foundational shake-up to our economy.
According to the St. Louis Fed, the economy tends to recover promptly after natural disasters, and if a region’s economy was strong going into a disaster, it tends to be strong coming out. Sure, sales and consumption drop off during the disaster, but this demand is often just shifted forward, and sometimes even enhanced by pent up consumer frustration, and in the case of earthquakes and hurricanes, the need to rebuild.
The response of governments at all levels to the COVID-19 crisis morphed our entire nation into a sort of mega disaster region, but as lock-down orders end and people emerge back into commercial society, the rebound data thus far has been incredible.
Last Friday’s jobs report stunned even the most bullish expectations as our nation added 2.5 million people to payrolls, dropping the unemployment rate by over 3% in one month. This is particularly amazing when we consider, in my opinion and experience, that some workers are likely being dis-incented to go back to work while the $600 enhanced federal unemployment benefit stays in place until the end of July. Some of this jobs momentum will surely be impacted by the on-going protests in many cities, but it’s hard to deny the employment recovery is underway.
The icing on this cake is, of course, the stock market. Some sectors of the market have now rebounded to nearly pre-crisis YTD highs, and more and more individual stocks hit new all-time highs every day. While all our problems are certainly not totally behind us, from a financial perspective it’s hard not to feel encouraged by the world right now.
Which brings me to the next part of the conversation. I’ve been investing for myself and others for a long time now. As I’ve said many times before, I strongly believe investment risk is properly adjusted during the best of times, so that it can be endured during the worst. At the darkest market moments of the COVID-19 market cycle, my wife and my co-workers would probably tell you I was a bit of a mess, not because portfolios were down, but because I became completely over-stimulated by all the stocks I was seeing at unbelievably low prices scroll across my computer screen.
While I felt confident the portfolios I work on had been designed well to endure the decline, I had a hard time resisting trading like a mad man. Even at the precipice of opportunity, prudence must still rule the day, especially when it comes to the portfolios of families I am tasked to steward.
On the flip side of this coin, however, is the best of times part of the conversation. If dark times compel buying, should then good times compel selling? Well, telling readers to buy or sell is beyond the scope of this column, but as investors we have endured a lot. If at some point risk levels were questioned, and adjustments sought, perhaps this best of times window offers the opportunity for a timely rebalance.
Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial.
