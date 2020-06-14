Mind on Money: Current conditions offer opportunity for rebalancing

The response of governments at all levels to the COVID-19 crisis morphed our entire nation into a sort of mega disaster region, but as lock-down orders end and people emerge back into commercial society, the rebound data thus far has been incredible.

Last Friday’s jobs report stunned even the most bullish expectations as our nation added 2.5 million people to payrolls, dropping the unemployment rate by over 3% in one month. This is particularly amazing when we consider, in my opinion and experience, that some workers are likely being dis-incented to go back to work while the $600 enhanced federal unemployment benefit stays in place until the end of July. Some of this jobs momentum will surely be impacted by the on-going protests in many cities, but it’s hard to deny the employment recovery is underway.

The icing on this cake is, of course, the stock market. Some sectors of the market have now rebounded to nearly pre-crisis YTD highs, and more and more individual stocks hit new all-time highs every day. While all our problems are certainly not totally behind us, from a financial perspective it’s hard not to feel encouraged by the world right now.