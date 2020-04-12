Mind on Money: Data modeling has real-world implications

Let’s pretend I’m a health care policy doctor, and my client is the President of the United States (or any state governor). In late March I advise my client that even if drastic measures are taken, U.S. deaths from COVID-19 could reach 100,000 to 200,000 (a ridiculously broad range in its own right) by the end of April. My advice is based on a mathematical model I helped build, and despite the reality that the current actual data is nowhere near the assumptive data I baked into my model, it could be, and I advise with confidence.

I recommend the president or governor use the power of government to put a highly complex $22 trillion economy into what amounts to an induced coma, having no real knowledge or understanding of the long-term unintended outcomes of this recommendation, which could include destroyed businesses, destroyed retirements, destroyed careers and destroyed lives. We have to do this to save lives, we cannot lose 200,000 American lives. We must rely on the models, we must rely on the data.

Then the data continues to emerge. Not only is the real data not consistent with the assumptive data I used in the models I used to advise, it's so outside the range of projected probabilities the model itself becomes almost worthless.