Mind on Money: Different 'money cultures' require different approaches

My 17-year-old son somehow always seems to have money for things like gas or Chipotle, yet oddly doesn’t seem to work all that often. Of the three older kids he has the smallest savings account, has no interest in adding to it, and has been caught a number of times spending family money without asking. I don’t think he spends any time focusing on money; as long as gas is in his car, he’s good, and beyond having money to hang with his friends he doesn’t really want much. Rumor is, he’s pretty good at poker and he took all my chips at the table during the last family vacation poker night.

Even my youngest, who is 11 and challenged by Down Syndrome, has a money culture. He knows what he wants, knows money will get it and relishes in doing chores to get more of it. What he doesn’t spend immediately he keeps in a crumbled pile in his room.