Mind on Money: Don't forget your 401(k) when changing jobs

Most 401(k)s will accept employee transfer of prior employer plans, and so it is often possible and advisable to simply roll the prior plan to the new employer’s plan. This is usually done over the phone by calling the prior employer plan custodian to initiate the transfer. The person answering the call should be familiar with the process which may result in a check may be made out to the new plan which is sent to the employee for deposit into the new plan. This transaction is not taxable, so it's important no taxes are withheld from the transfer.

As an alternative, the balance can also be rolled over to and Individual Retirement Account (IRA). This non-taxable process is also initiated through a phone call to the prior plan custodian. Rolling to an IRA can have advantages and disadvantages. Some of the tax rules regarding IRAs are more flexible, and a greater number of investment options is likely to be available in an IRA versus a 401(k). Establishing an IRA rollover with an advisory firm may also provide access to professional planning and investment advice. The tradeoff is, the investments associated with an IRA may have additional expenses it's important to be aware of.

The key is, don’t step over your 401(k) on the way out the door. These plans will serve an important function later in life and need to be attended to.

Oh, and luckily there are Costcos in Florida. So everything worked out in the end.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

