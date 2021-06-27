Mind on Money: Don't forget your 401(k) when changing jobs

My pork tacos are pretty much world famous. While I share my recipe generously, few have been able to duplicate my exact technique. My tacos are always requested on family vacations when we are feeding a crowd.
One of my secrets is, I try not to transfer the pork from the pan it is simmered in, I think it’s best to serve straight out of the pot, and best prepared in the kitchen where it is to be served.
Which is why last summer on the way to Florida with my wife’s whole family (26 of us) I was driving through our southern states toting a glorious 16 pounds of frozen pork butt from Costco in the back of our SUV.
On the way down, we stopped in Tuscaloosa to tour the University of Alabama for my high school senior, and because it was 100 degrees in the evening, the pork got brought into the hotel to stay cool.
In the morning, while packing, I got a phone call I had to take. My wife became annoyed, as she had to haul out my luggage, leaving the pork for me to carry down. As she will gladly tell you, I was standing next to the pork on the phone, when as she was leaving, she said “make sure you grab the pork.”
One hundred miles into the next leg of the drive a wave of anxiety washed over me.
“Did you get the cooler?” I fretfully asked. You can guess how it went from there. The pork was gone, and my wife sanctimoniously irritated. Word went out by group text; the family was devastated. The pork tacos were left behind.
It was easy to do. Life is busy, and the pork was surely not typical vacation cargo. Sometimes it’s easy to neglect important but less evident matters. Like a 401(k) when we are changing jobs. We know the plan is there, it's just not obvious and easily stepped over on the way out the door.
According to a recent white paper study I reviewed by a research firm called Capitalize, Americans have left behind a whopping $1.35 trillion in 24.3 million 401(k) accounts at prior employers. I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess if a 401(k) has been left behind, it's probably not getting a lot of attention to the way it's invested, and because eventually I can assure you, the money will become important again, let’s explore leaving behind versus other options.
Often 401(k) plan balances can be left behind, but sometimes they can’t. In many plans account balances under $5,000 are often automatically distributed and taxed after a couple of months. While this isn’t ideal, it's also not the end of the retirement planning world, so don’t panic if a surprise check arrives in the mail. In almost all cases, however, these checks are preceded by a confusing warning letter, so if you’ve just left your job, open the mail.
For companies allowing separated employee balances to stay in the plan, leaving the plan behind can have advantages. Plan expenses may be competitive, and there should be some level of familiarity with investment options and service platforms. The key is to make sure the plan is being actively attended to, let’s say twice a year, to make sure investment choices continue to be appropriate.
Most 401(k)s will accept employee transfer of prior employer plans, and so it is often possible and advisable to simply roll the prior plan to the new employer’s plan. This is usually done over the phone by calling the prior employer plan custodian to initiate the transfer. The person answering the call should be familiar with the process which may result in a check may be made out to the new plan which is sent to the employee for deposit into the new plan. This transaction is not taxable, so it's important no taxes are withheld from the transfer.
As an alternative, the balance can also be rolled over to and Individual Retirement Account (IRA). This non-taxable process is also initiated through a phone call to the prior plan custodian. Rolling to an IRA can have advantages and disadvantages. Some of the tax rules regarding IRAs are more flexible, and a greater number of investment options is likely to be available in an IRA versus a 401(k). Establishing an IRA rollover with an advisory firm may also provide access to professional planning and investment advice. The tradeoff is, the investments associated with an IRA may have additional expenses it's important to be aware of.
The key is, don’t step over your 401(k) on the way out the door. These plans will serve an important function later in life and need to be attended to.
Oh, and luckily there are Costcos in Florida. So everything worked out in the end.
