Mind on Money: Don't lose sleep over the 'Great Reset'

Since this is my column, I get to say what I think. This whole conversation is not new. Every time over the past 20 years when the world has met a catastrophe of some type a version of this type of talk emerges. I think some of this reaction is due partly to the monetary and fiscal reactions to crisis adopted by the modern economic system. Seeing our government and central bank print money and pass it out as a response to crisis after crisis is confusing and alarming. It's easy to emote confusing motives and purpose for these types of policies. Add in the most contentious and bizarre political climate I could ever imagine, and we’ve got a solid foundation for paranoia.

The World Economic Forum is a think tank. It doesn’t have an army, it has no control structures. The elites in Switzerland can opine all day about their vision of the world, and there may even be some decent ideas mixed in here and there. To attempt to use this Great Reset concept as a foundation of individual financial or investment decision making is folly. Should we be aware? Of course, but losing sleep over this type of conversation is not healthy or productive. Watch all the YouTube videos you can find, but please keep this stuff in perspective.

