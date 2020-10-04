Mind on Money: Election looms over markets and finance

As I’ve already admitted, we all have our biases. This being said, I don’t see how expanding the scope of the regulatory state and increasing marginal income tax rates is likely to lead to greater American prosperity. In my opinion, the federal government is quite frankly not functional enough to be given greater influence over our lives and economy.

At the same time, however, the party of Trump needs to give us more. I believe policies such as rolling back regulations, flattening the tax system and the creation of the brilliant Qualified Business Income Deduction helped recharge American economic growth. Other policies involving foreign trade have proved confusing and disruptive.

What we need to know now, though, is where do we go from here? I hear Trump talking a lot about what he’s already done, very little about what he intends to do. Tuesday night did not help.

Sadly, if we are going to discuss markets and finance over the next month, we also must talk about this election, and I intend to continue exploring the topic. A good friend of mine told me we have to watch the vice presidential debate if we really want to get answers. So, I guess I’ll tune in again on the 7th, maybe we’ll get something useful that night. It certainly can’t get any worse. Right?

This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax or legal advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific situation with a qualified tax or legal advisor. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

