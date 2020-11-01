Mind on Money: Election should produce clear-cut winner

Here we are, the strangest political season I can remember will be over within a few days and the new political party breakdown of the federal government should be revealed, which will hence provide us with a better frame of reference for government policies that could impact us as investors and Americans.

As soon as I wrote the above comment, I already heard the likely rebuttal in my head, “but, Marc, what about the prospects of a catastrophe with all this early voting and mail-in ballots? Couldn’t this cause a disaster with the stock market?”

Well, I’m going to go out on a limb here and make some predictions that will be very easy to verify as right or wrong, and despite what my wife may tell you, I am a guy who can admit when I’m wrong. My answer: I don’t think so.

The prospects of a contested or litigated election have been spooking investors for months now. The Democrats have been hyping the need for unsolicited mail in ballots due to COVID, the Republicans have been hyping the potential for rampant fraud inherent in such an exercise, and there are certainly plenty of anecdotal stories of ballot mismanagement and voting shenanigans to provide red meat to both sides of the aisle.