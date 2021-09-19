Mind on Money: Evaluating potential income tax changes

So, first let me say I do not favor any changes that raise federal taxes. My opinion is the federal government is a poor steward of resources and has grown beyond the ability to be effectively managed by human beings. I feel making it larger is not likely to materially benefit local communities, and is only likely to make it less efficient and therefore less effective. Money should stay with the individuals and communities where it is actually earned.

This being said, if as an investor I was losing sleep over what the Democrats had planned for taxes, I could probably sleep a little better tonight. Despite the rhetoric regarding the “rich” and corporations in America not being sufficiently taxed, this tax plan can best be described as a “tweak” in my opinion.

Unfortunately, as a “tweak,” I also don’t understand the math on how these minor tax adjustments would be able to realistically fund the two Democratic spending bills, which total almost $5 trillion, which means Americans can expect more deficit spending and a larger national debt going forward if these large spending bills gain the momentum needed to pass.