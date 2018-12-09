I cringe as I begin to write this column, both because of the geekiness of the topic, and the potential for it to be misconstrued. But the subject is important and so we are just going to have to dig in.
With these things in mind, the topic of the week is the inverted yield curve — what it is, why it's important and what it could mean. So, if you want to skip straight to the crossword puzzle, I’m OK with that.
An inverted yield curve occurs when interest rates paid on short term bonds become higher than those paid on long term bonds. Logically, we can all appreciate that when you lend someone money (which is what a bond is) the longer the borrower wants to use your money, the higher interest rate they should have to pay. This makes perfect sense, so what would make investors decide to demand higher interest rates on short term bonds than they do on longer term bonds (an inversion)?
First, it's important to understand the bond market is an area dominated by large institutional investors. While individual investors may invest in bonds, in my experience this is largely done through investing in mutual funds, and the mutual fund then becomes an institution. These mutual funds then interact with banks, pension funds, brokerages and even governments to form what is collectively referred to as the bond market.
Because these institutional investors are rightly considered to be highly informed and professional in nature, the bond market is viewed to be able to provide early insights we may not get from other financial markets, namely stock markets.
So, the inversion occurs when these large institutional investors begin to lose confidence in the economy, particularly the economy over the short term. When they lose confidence, they begin to believe that short term interest rates will be lower in a year or two then they are today as economic activity slows, so they clamber to lock their yields in at today's rates by buying longer term bonds.
This causes demand and prices for short term bonds to drop, and demand and prices for long term bonds to rise, and since bond yields have an inverse relationship to bond prices, this causes short term rates to rise and longer-term rates to drop.
I told you it was geeky.
The real question keeping you from the crossword puzzle is why would this happen? The short answer is these big institutions, with all their research and all their analysts, start sniffing the hint of an oncoming recession, which causes them to lose confidence, and so the inverted yield curve is perhaps the most widely followed and widely feared indicator of a coming economic recession, and it just happened this week.
One of the most-often repeated jokes among us financial folk is the “inverted yield curve predicted 20 out of the last 10 recessions,” — yes, I know we are a silly brood. While this whimsicalness may serve well to calm nerves in the event of an inversion, my experience tells me yield curve inversions have been a bit more accurate as a forecast tool.
During my investing career, dating back to 1993, I’ve experienced two recessions, and my career started as one was just wrapping up, which I don’t count. Both of these prior recessions, which started in early 2001 and 2007, were proceeded by a yield curve inversion roughly one to two years before the economy slowed.
So, in my experience we don’t want to disregard this signal. But before we start digging the bunker in the back yard, next week we will talk about why, this time, it could be different (it's never different) and what we can do to prepare for a slow down if it does indeed come.