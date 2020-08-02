Mind on Money: Exciting — and perhaps perilous — times

Depending on one’s political pre-disposition, the level of logic associated with these policies is open to interpretation. Regardless of interpretation, however, it's impossible to deny helicopter money is occurring. Now the question becomes, what could be the consequences?

I was recently reminded of some investing wisdom I encountered early in my career. “You trade the market you have, not the one you think you should have or want.”

The market we have today is awash in liquidity, aka dollars. I would expect financial markets to be biased to the upside as this newly created money flows into financial markets; I would expect financial asset prices to be volatile as this new hot money flows in and out of stocks and bonds with a short term instead of a long term focus; I would expect things of real value such as revenue generating corporations (stocks), commodities and precious metals to be biased toward gaining value in dollars; and I would expect the dollar to decline in value versus other stores of value in the world, which is a complicated way of saying inflation.

Everything I just said could be quite exciting, it could also be somewhat perilous. We are moving through truly uncharted waters. These helicopter money policies may have put the wind at our backs, but those winds could be also be blowing toward the rocks.

Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial.

