Mind on Money: Exciting — and perhaps perilous — times

I suppose it’s not surprising that after the Federal Reserve expanded the U.S. supply of dollars by $3 trillion and the U.S. federal government grew its 2020 deficit spending by many trillions of dollars more in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of the dollar itself would feel the consequences.
Feel the consequences it has. According to Marketwatch.com, the value of the dollar has declined relative to other currencies by roughly 5% during the month of July, which represents a multi-year trend reversal and the end, or at least a pause, in the strong dollar cycle going back about a decade.
Those who analyze such things cite the non-decelerating impact of COVID-19 in the U.S. (apparently other countries, unencumbered by our dysfunctional party politics, are claiming to be faring better), and technical factors such as interest rate carry trades as the source of this trend reversal.
As someone who claims no expertise in currency trading, my theories are much simpler. From my perspective, the dollar has declined in value because there are just so many of them floating around the planet.
Although I did turn 50 last weekend, my remaining faculties enable me to still distinctly remember discussions regarding famed economist Milton Freidman’s 1969 thought experiment about how the perceptions of money in a community would be impacted if some economic “power that be” flew over the community and dropped money from helicopters.
This tantalizing idea was likely intended to be confined to the realm of academic debate, but gained additional theoretical policy momentum when yet-to-be promoted Ben Bernanke cited this concept in 2002 when he was already a Fed board member, but not yet chairman.
In the speech, Bernanke implied if needed, the Federal Reserve could drop money from helicopters to support the economy, essentially raining it on the population who would then spend and invest in financial markets, to reverse or avoid recession, depression or deflation.
Of course, the concept is radical, especially to those of us who work hard and take risk to gain said dollars on a daily basis. The idea of raining from the sky what we work so hard to obtain is outside the realm of normal logic, but in the deep recesses of my brain I have wondered what such a maneuver would be like.
Well, now I think I know. Enter the COVID-19 crisis.
Between Fed open market operations buying U.S. Treasuries, mortgage backed securities, corporate bonds and even lower grade corporate bonds, the federal government providing enhanced unemployment benefits, often times paying people who are out of work more than they were earning through employment, PPP loans to small business to ensure payrolls are met, Small Business Association disaster relief grants to businesses in just about every state and a handful of other public programs, I think we may have entered the era of helicopter money.
Depending on one’s political pre-disposition, the level of logic associated with these policies is open to interpretation. Regardless of interpretation, however, it's impossible to deny helicopter money is occurring. Now the question becomes, what could be the consequences?
I was recently reminded of some investing wisdom I encountered early in my career. “You trade the market you have, not the one you think you should have or want.”
The market we have today is awash in liquidity, aka dollars. I would expect financial markets to be biased to the upside as this newly created money flows into financial markets; I would expect financial asset prices to be volatile as this new hot money flows in and out of stocks and bonds with a short term instead of a long term focus; I would expect things of real value such as revenue generating corporations (stocks), commodities and precious metals to be biased toward gaining value in dollars; and I would expect the dollar to decline in value versus other stores of value in the world, which is a complicated way of saying inflation.
Everything I just said could be quite exciting, it could also be somewhat perilous. We are moving through truly uncharted waters. These helicopter money policies may have put the wind at our backs, but those winds could be also be blowing toward the rocks.
