Mind on Money: Expect the unexpected

When the CDC numbers (source: CDC.gov) are viewed in this perspective, COVID infection is ticking higher in the U.S. over the past couple weeks. From an extreme low of about 4,600 new cases nationwide on July 3, to more than new 55,000 cases as of July 19. It takes no stretch of logic to appreciate the role of the July 4th holiday in this short-term trend, and interestingly the new infection numbers on July 19, 2020 were 62,000, only 7,000 less than July 19, 2021, and that was with many regional lock downs and mask mandates still in place, and vaccines not yet rolled out this time last year. Last year at this time however, the 7-day average of new cases was trending lower, while this year it is moving higher.

So, with its more infectious nature, perhaps the Delta variant is supporting this new trend. In my opinion, having just come off the holiday the data is still a bit myopic, but it bears watching at this point, and maybe the market headlines from Monday had some validity this time.

My gut feeling is lock downs are a thing of the past, but if there was one overriding lesson from this pandemic it is to dispense with the pre-conceptions and expect the unexpected.

