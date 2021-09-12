Mind on Money: Explore the Roth 410(k) if it's an option

Roth options in 401(k) plans are becoming more widely available with many employers. The decision to use a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k) option can be a little complicated; let's go through some planning logic.
First, a refresher course. The Roth 401(k) option is a close sibling to the better known and extremely popular Roth IRA, which has been around since 1998.
Using a traditional 401(k), the employee is able to contribute from their payroll on a pre-tax basis, meaning the money deposited into the plan is not taxed as income. The funds inside the plan grow on a tax deferred basis, and then when distributed for retirement the withdrawals are taxed as income at the time of withdrawal. These types of plans have been around since 1986 and make up the bulk of 401(k) balances in the U.S.
A Roth 401(k) works a little differently. The first difference is payroll contributions into a Roth 401(k) occur on an after-tax basis, meaning they are taxed before the deposit occurs. Like the traditional option the funds in the plan grow on a tax deferred basis, but the real difference occurs when at the time of retirement distributions. The Roth 401(k) withdrawals are not taxed as income, and do not impact benefit programs such as Affordable Care Act subsidies or Medicare premiums. Long story short, Roth 401(k) balances can be an extremely powerful resource in retirement, and anyone I know who has accumulated Roth funds is extremely glad to have done so.
The question then becomes, if both a Roth 401(k) option and the traditional option are available in a 401(k) plan, which one is the better choice?
Well, like most financial topics the answer is “it depends.” The primary variables to consider are income levels and tax rates while one is working versus retirement. While all of this math is beyond the scope of this column, for certain employees at two ends of the income spectrum, I believe the Roth 401(k) is a very attractive option.
At the lower end of the income spectrum, the Roth option makes a ton of sense. Despite all the political rhetoric, the current federal income tax rules that went into place in 2017 are extremely advantageous for income earners in the lower to moderate range. For purposes of discussion, I am going to include in this category single earners making up to $53,000 and joint filers earning up to $106,000. These taxpayers are in the 12% tax bracket and pay an effective federal income tax rate (average rate) of about 8.5%.
In my opinion, because these taxpayers are not experiencing an overly burdensome federal tax rate, the after-tax contributions of the Roth is the more compelling option. Or said simply, they are not paying a lot of taxes, so pre-tax contributions have less appeal. And, throw in variables like child tax credits or other tax breaks, and effective rates are reduced even more, making the Roth a clear winner.
At the other end of the spectrum are income earners making over $140,000 for single filers, and $208,000 for joint filers. People earning above these levels are no longer eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA outside their employer plans, and so for individuals or families at these higher income levels the only way to accumulate funds in a Roth account is through their 401(k) option. For people in these income ranges, I think a little planning and math is helpful, but I would surmise that at least some of their 401(k) contributions can be directed toward the Roth option if their plan offers it.
Those who elect to use the Roth 401(k) option will want to pay some attention to their withholding rates as well. Changing from the traditional option to the Roth may affect the taxes due in the year the change is made, so to avoid any surprises at tax time an email to the payroll department may be a good idea.
I’ve seen firsthand the power of a Roth balance in retirement, so I would suggest if a Roth option is available, that it be explored.
