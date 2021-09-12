Mind on Money: Explore the Roth 410(k) if it's an option

At the other end of the spectrum are income earners making over $140,000 for single filers, and $208,000 for joint filers. People earning above these levels are no longer eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA outside their employer plans, and so for individuals or families at these higher income levels the only way to accumulate funds in a Roth account is through their 401(k) option. For people in these income ranges, I think a little planning and math is helpful, but I would surmise that at least some of their 401(k) contributions can be directed toward the Roth option if their plan offers it.

Those who elect to use the Roth 401(k) option will want to pay some attention to their withholding rates as well. Changing from the traditional option to the Roth may affect the taxes due in the year the change is made, so to avoid any surprises at tax time an email to the payroll department may be a good idea.

I’ve seen firsthand the power of a Roth balance in retirement, so I would suggest if a Roth option is available, that it be explored.

This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific tax issues with a qualified tax advisor. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0