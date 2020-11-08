Mind on Money: FAFSA is cumbersome, but necessary

November is here and for those students who submitted early applications for college admissions, the acceptance letters are starting to arrive in the mail. Having been through this process before, I know it is an exciting time for students and families and we are awaiting hopefully some of these letters in my home right now as well.

While the excitement of the college acceptance letter still hangs in the house, comes the secondary realization that someone is going to have to pay for this exciting new educational opportunity. Which starts the family down a new and sometimes confusing path called the FAFSA.

FAFSA stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and it is the standardized process used to determine eligibility for federal financial aid, student loans and by most colleges and universities when making both needs-based and sometimes merit-based financial aid decisions.

I’ve already received a number of questions in the past few weeks from parents questioning whether or not they should complete the somewhat cumbersome FAFSA process.