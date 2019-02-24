It's kind of hard to argue the U.S. economy isn’t fully recovered from the financial crisis of 2008-2009. A review of Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows unemployment comfortably below 4 percent, millions of unfilled job openings, stock markets within striking distance of all-time highs and economic growth, according to the Federal Reserve, settled into a sweet spot of around 3 percent. There’s not much to lament about this economy.
After all, it's been over 10 years now since the crisis events of the fourth quarter 2008, and mid-March will mark the 10-year point from the crisis lows in stocks. So, it’s a bit perplexing when the Federal Reserve repeatedly retreats from the process of raising interest rates to what I would consider meaningful levels.
Just this week, the Fed minutes released once again showed the central bank shifting gears to remain in an accommodating stance when they announced a pause in the pace of “balance sheet run-off" regarding the Fed’s huge amount of bond holdings.
I sympathize with the investing public when it comes to understanding the economic environment we all face today. Concepts such as the central bank’s balance sheet seem way in the weeds for most investors, and yet being aware of these advanced macroeconomic concepts is almost a necessity for today's investors.
In the midst of the financial crisis, and for some period afterwards, the Federal Reserve bought up literally trillions of dollars of government bonds and mortgage backed securities. The money they used to buy these trillions in securities was “keystroked” into existence, in a process many people consider bizarre and even a bit disturbing. These bonds were then held by the Federal Reserve, called expanding the balance sheet, and the money remitted to acquire them was injected into the financial markets through the banking system.
The purpose of this financial engineering was to attempt to control interest rates by impacting bond prices, and to increase “liquidity” in the financial markets to enable them to function more effectively.
The concept of liquidity is, in my opinion, opaque and difficult to understand. Liquid markets enable sellers of assets (bonds and stocks) to quickly and efficiently convert them to cash (the most liquid asset). This process implies that buyers with cash can be coupled with sellers to accommodate transactions.
While most of the time we as small investors take this process for granted, large institutional investors do not. And deep in the financial press from time to time over the past few years, I have observed rumblings about liquidity becoming strained as the Fed changed its policies toward interest rates and its balance sheet management.
The most recent rumbling I became aware of was in mid-December, close to the bottom of the fourth quarter correction last year. Now, low and behold, a few weeks later the Fed is changing its policy stance again. While market liquidity isn’t the publicized purpose of this week’s announcement, I’m reading between the lines.
For now, the Federal Reserve appears to have shifted back toward a cooperative stance for investors. The central bank has adjusted its language regarding imminent interest rate hikes and the balance sheet run off plan looks like it's being reconsidered.
This leaves me wondering if interest rates will rise again in my career to meaningful levels. Rates have been unable to rise in Japan and Europe, and sometimes I wonder if the $22 trillion dollar debt owed by the federal government has anything to do with it. Then again, maybe I’m just being conspiratorial and paranoid.