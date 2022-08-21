Mind on Money: Fighting through the headwinds

Ronald Reagan once wisely said, “Recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours.”

Well, what is it when the new college grads in your life, a nephew, and three kids of friends are all getting great jobs paying over $70,000 a year, and your own young adult daughter trades up on her job for a great new job and a big raise?

It's hard to call that a recession. I graduated from Purdue in the tail end of a recession. About 50% of my friends were getting what could be considered “decent jobs” paying decent money back then. The rest of us took crappy jobs presenting reasonable opportunities but not much money. That’s what a recession looks like to a new college grad. This isn’t that.

The second quarter GDP report made headlines for posting the second consecutive quarter of negative growth, which is the technical definition of a recession. The news was met by a swarm of rhetoric in the media, and even worse propaganda coming out of the Biden White House. Conservatives were gleefully outraged by the news going into the fall election season. The White House tried to literally change the meaning of the word “recession.” As an investor — heck, as an American consumer — none of the blathering was useful. We have serious economic concerns in this nation; we deserve serious conversation.

As an investor, having a working understanding of where the business cycle is in the context of the overall economy is important. As someone who has been investing on behalf of others for nearly 30 years, I can attest that this understanding does not come quickly or easily. Economic cycles are best analyzed in the rear-view mirror, and only after driving the route a few times do you develop a rough idea of where you are in the voyage. It’s clearly an analytical process which is properly highly influenced by experience and intuition. To disregard either the data or the instinct has the potential to sell one’s conclusions short.

So yes, from a technical, quantitative viewpoint the U.S. economy experienced two quarters of declining GDP in 2022, which has been historically classified as a recession. During this time, however, employment in the nation was rising by a whopping 471,000 a month (source: BLS), and other indicators such as industrial production, business investment and personal consumption were rising (source: Bloomberg). This is confusing, and I think the impacts of rapid inflation and disruptions in the energy markets due to war in Ukraine and incoherently poor energy policy in the U.S. and Europe have further cluttered these numbers.

My “work in progress” conclusion is, there is still too much background noise in these numbers continually emanating from the extreme monetary and fiscal policies of the COVID crisis. While we may have bushwhacked our way out of the COVID woods, the scratches and cuts from the process remain, and some are still openly bleeding. Using any one wound to attempt to evaluate the economic patient’s overall health is still not sensible and, quite frankly, a bit irrelevant.

Going forward, we can make some strong assumptions based on observation and historical context.

First, inflation is not “cooked.” Even with energy prices cooling off, and the rate of growth in prices coming down, prices in general are still rising at an unacceptable rate. Anyone who rebuilt their investment thesis around the idea the Fed has accomplished its mission of stabilizing prices with the very mild GDP contraction in the past two quarters is, in my opinion, playing with fire. My expectation is interest rates are going up and monetary conditions are tightening for the foreseeable future, and those things typically provide a headwind to investors.

Second, the government can’t afford higher interest rates. According to the U.S. Treasury, the government will refinance or borrow nearly $850 billion in the third and fourth quarter of 2022. The interest cost on this debt is likely to be materially higher than the prior debt. It doesn’t take rocket science to recognize the country has a math problem if interest rates continue to rise. How this problem gets addressed remains to be seen.

Finally, employment numbers are important, but are also very noisy in my opinion, and have historically tended to lag economic cycles, not lead them. Young people coming into the labor market, making money and starting their lives is super important to the overall economic cycle. This could, in fact, be our saving grace in this economy. To be so, however, will be a bit of an uphill trek. Which is OK, we’ve done it before in America, and we will figure this one out eventually as well.