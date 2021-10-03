Mind on Money: For parents, privacy laws can create complications at critical times

An attorney friend of mine provided a unique gift to my family recently, after he received my son’s high school graduation announcement. The insightful gift was in the form of an extremely comprehensive, well-crafted General Durable Power of Attorney document for my son to sign, granting my wife a variety of authorities over many different types of his affairs as he headed off to college.

My initial response on receiving the document was “OK, this is interesting.” What I was holding in my hand was clearly going to require a follow-up conversation.

Having sent two girls off to college already, I knew about some of the frustrations associated with college-aged children reaching the age of majority (18), while clearly not being independent adults.

Although it’s not widely known, when a child turns 18, parents lose access to much of the information and records we are accustomed to having access to while raising our children. Things we take for granted, such as medical records and discussions, access to school records and discussions with school personnel, and financial records for products like checking and savings accounts, become restricted when the child turns 18.