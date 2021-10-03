Mind on Money: For parents, privacy laws can create complications at critical times

An attorney friend of mine provided a unique gift to my family recently, after he received my son’s high school graduation announcement. The insightful gift was in the form of an extremely comprehensive, well-crafted General Durable Power of Attorney document for my son to sign, granting my wife a variety of authorities over many different types of his affairs as he headed off to college.
My initial response on receiving the document was “OK, this is interesting.” What I was holding in my hand was clearly going to require a follow-up conversation.
Having sent two girls off to college already, I knew about some of the frustrations associated with college-aged children reaching the age of majority (18), while clearly not being independent adults.
Although it’s not widely known, when a child turns 18, parents lose access to much of the information and records we are accustomed to having access to while raising our children. Things we take for granted, such as medical records and discussions, access to school records and discussions with school personnel, and financial records for products like checking and savings accounts, become restricted when the child turns 18.
The two primary laws providing these protections, and hence challenges, are HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and FERPA, which is the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. So, if you read these two laws and think, “Well, my child is on my health insurance and I will be paying for their school bills, so I’ll be OK”, the answer is nope, it doesn’t matter who pays the bills or who is the primary insured on the health insurance, these laws apply and your parental access will be constrained.
Regardless of the intentions of these laws, they have the capacity to create a cascade of unintended consequences for parents, many of which will only be discovered at the most stressful times.
I’ve already discovered how difficult, if not impossible, it is to monitor my college student’s academic performance and to help conduct their financial affairs with the university. While colleges and universities have a process to enable parents to view, and especially pay, college expenses, the process is not straight forward and, in my experience, involves multiple steps to establish parental accounts and have access authorized. These processes are difficult to navigate in normal times, but parenting college kids isn’t always normal and sometimes stressful conversations with a school need to occur. FERPA makes conducting those conversations extremely difficult.
Just this week my wife ran into a situation with the HIPAA component of the privacy laws, when she needed to make a doctor’s appointment for my son who is away at school, and the doctor’s office wanted to only communicate with my son. And for those reading who don’t already know, sometimes 18-year-old boys aren’t all that good at conducting this type of business.
The durable power of attorney document drafted by my friend can go a long way to solving some of these challenges, and I can imagine in periods of added medical or academic stress how the document could actually end up being critical to solving serious problems.
While this topic falls outside the range of financial planning and investment management, our kids are our most important investments and helping them through their business all the way to actual adulthood is something we all take very seriously.
I’m no lawyer, and it is not my intention to give legal advice, but this topic has proved to be important in my family. Please consult an attorney before engaging in this type of planning.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.