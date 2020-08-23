Mind on Money: Foundations offer path to creating a lasting legacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dear client of Oak Partners passed away late last year and my team has been assisting with her trust administration process. The client was a smart and patient investor and had been able to use a variety of financial instruments to create a wonderful legacy for her family.

As the estate and trust administration progressed, the client’s daughter, who had taken over the duties of serving as trustee, came to the decision that her mother’s lifetime financial success could also be used to benefit organizations and causes that had made a difference in the life of her family over the years. She determined an amount she wanted to gift to a certain cause and turned to my team for advice on how to engineer this process.

We reviewed her mother’s assets and determined that while we did not anticipate a large amount of taxes to be due from her trust and estate, one tax deferred account in particular was going to be heavily taxed when funds were withdrawn.

The tax deferred account also roughly coincided with the desired gift amount, and so we suggested this account be used to benefit the charitable organization she had determined would receive the gift. We determined if handled correctly, using this account would enable us to save about 30% of the account value in income taxes. She liked the idea, and we began working on how to accomplish this goal.