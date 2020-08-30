Mind on Money: Free enterprise creates wealth, prosperity

I don’t allow myself to think about it much, but if I did, I would have to accept the prospect that if I review the price chart for this stock, my timing chain could have ended up costing me $2,064,000 in lost opportunity over the past 22 years. Oh well, such is life (insert emoji here).

I do not intend this story to be an endorsement of Amazon stock, nor serve as a recommendation. I tell this story to make myself chuckle (what else can you do), and to call attention to the system that puts the potential of these types of outcomes even into the realm of possibility. This system is the American capital markets system, also referred to as the free enterprise system, also sometimes referred to as capitalism.

I don’t like the term “capitalism,” for the sole reason the modern use of the word was coined by socialists to describe what their movement opposed, and in our highly polarized political climate, it seems this term is used mostly pejoratively by those advocating greater state control over the economy. Nowadays It feels like every time I see or hear this term, it's being used as a synonym of something wicked.

It saddens me a bit to see a system I view as a marvel of modern society, which has created prosperity for so many, and something I’ve devoted my entire career to, denigrated by politicians and social activists.