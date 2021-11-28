Mind on Money: Giving thanks during a season of gratitude

Thanksgiving weekend is my favorite holiday. Beyond the togetherness of family and friends, beyond the amazing homemade comfort food heaped on plates, I deeply appreciate taking a moment to contemplate our blessings and express gratitude as a community.

Like too many other families over the past two years during this pandemic, 2021 has been a hard year for my family and my business. With the loss of my brother-in-law and business partner Joe earlier this year, it would be understandable to allow grief to overtake gratitude this holiday, but to do so would be to miss an opportunity to be grateful, which could actually slow the healing process. So, instead we choose to be thankful, and when we look around, it’s not hard to find reasons.

I am grateful that families in America are together again this Thanksgiving. The COVID pandemic has been long, and far too many spent last Thanksgiving alone. Turkey and pie just don’t resonate over Zoom calls, we need physical togetherness to be whole and I am thankful that most families I talk to plan to come together this weekend.