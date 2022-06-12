Mind on Money: Gold, silver and inflation

Inflation has returned with a vengeance, and not long after it was clear the trend was not going to be transitory, the questions and conversations about gold and silver as possible hedges against this unpleasant trend returned to my practice as well.

Gold and silver have long been positioned as assets that could be used to manage risks for portfolios from the ravages of inflation. It only takes a couple hours of daytime TV to hear the “everything is going to hell” pitch for these precious metals so many times, it can probably be memorized. William Devane (the greatest gold spokesman ever) could just about talk me into anything. The gravitas that man seems to bring to a subject is nothing short of profound, but he is in fact an actor, so I’m afraid we are going to have to do some actual due diligence on this gold thing before we jump in with two feet.

Candidly, I have always enjoyed the idea of gold and silver. To imagine these ancient investments could help enable an investor to store value outside the messy and confusing global financial system, which just seems so horrendously mismanaged, is a concept with great appeal. Intuitively, we all just kind of know the federal government and the Federal Reserve have abused the U.S. dollar beyond salvage, right? The thought of having beautiful shiny discs and blocks of precious metals stashed away to be brought out after everything has gone sideways is something we can daydream about all day.

The problem of course, is that the global financial system, while confusing and messy, has also proven to be extremely resilient. Modern currency markets are sophisticated, and even in situations where major world currencies have cracked, such as in Iceland, or even Great Britain, I have never heard a story of people bartering in gold and silver for goods and services. Even in modern day Russia, where international sanctions due to the Ukraine invasion have crippled the economy, I searched online and still can’t find any stories of Russians buying milk and bread with gold coins. So maybe we gold and silver fans need to entertain the idea that perhaps the doomsday scenario where we need gold and silver to function in a subsistence bartering economic environment is so completely rare, that it’s not something we can actually plan for, let alone predict how to navigate.

Which takes us back to the inflation objective. Aren’t gold and silver the classic inflation insurance investments to be used to offset the damage done by inflation? Well, I guess historically yes, but once again the problem is, they just haven’t really done so lately.

While inflation still rages, gold and silver prices actually peaked in early March. Since then, gold is down nearly 10% and poor silver has been ravaged by about 18% (source: Bloomberg). Perhaps most disturbingly, however, is that when I look at the six-month price chart on these precious metals, it bears at least a passing resemblance to the price chart of the S&P 500 stock market index. Why would these classic inflation hedges be tracking the stock market lower at a time when inflation is the primary factor driving markets? The answer is “I don’t know,” and that to me is the real rub with these investments.

Which is nobody really knows why they do what they do. Not the so called “gold experts,” who all happen to sell the stuff, not the gold miners who seem to be even more victimized by this confounding price action, and perhaps not even William Devane. Gold and silver have not done what they are supposed to do, and so to me they must be weighed against other investment alternatives before I invest anymore of my money into these metals.

When I do this comparison, I have to say, I think I would rather invest in some of the great bull chip stocks that pay strong dividends and have sold off 20%-30% in the past six months. Or I would rather even buy some shorter-term U.S. Treasuries that are now yielding close to 3%. And then there are U.S. government I-Bonds we have already discussed, currently yielding around 9%. My point is, when we compare gold and silver to the alternatives, it's very hard to arrive honestly at a scenario where gold and silver come out on top right now.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Precious metal investing involves greater fluctuation and potential for losses. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Dividend payments are not guaranteed and may be reduced or eliminated at any time by the company. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

