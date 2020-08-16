Mind on Money: Gold, silver and the apocalypse

People hear about this performance and get understandably excited. They ask questions, and admittedly I am no expert on precious metals. So, I do research, I read everything I can online, I even watch William Devane commercials on YouTube.

The internet “experts” say it’s because of the money supply expansion due to COVID. They say it's about the weakness of the U.S. dollar. They say it's because the luster has come off cryptocurrencies.

Maybe it’s all correct, maybe it’s not. Of course precious metal investing involves greater fluctuation and potential for losses, but the real rub about precious metals is the only ones who profess to know the answers are selling the stuff, relentlessly wrong in their predictions and obviously biased.

My theory is simpler. Anyone who has ever held a silver or gold eagle in their hand knows these coins are heavy, shiny and pretty. In short, they are fun to hold. Sometimes preparing for the apocalypse can be fun. So like guns, frozen pizzas and pork, gold and silver have theoretical apocalyptic purpose, and are also flying off the shelves. Of all these items, only the metals are priced in a spot market in real time. While America is having fun preparing for the apocalypse, can we really expect their prices to not go up, until they don’t?

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0