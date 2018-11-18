Holy cow, did they muck up health care in this country.
Working as a financial adviser for 24 years, I have been acutely aware of the flaws in the individual health insurance market which needed repair. For far too long, my clients had been forced to make important decisions about life changes, such as whether to retire, start a business or simply move to another state, based on health insurance availability and health care costs.
In addition, as an independent contractor with Oak Partners, I have purchased my family’s health insurance in the individual marketplace for my whole adult life. For all that time, I would have never considered my family’s experience with maintaining health insurance, or consuming medical services, as “positive.”
We don’t go to the doctor much, but when we do, I just want to pay the charge in the office like a I pay my dentist and be done with it. Instead, I am forced to produce my insurance card, have the office submit a claim, and then wait for the inevitable collections call three months later regarding a bill I never actually saw, for an appointment I can’t remember. Like a I said, such a mess that the very idea of consuming health care makes me sick.
Luckily, Obamacare came to the rescue. Yes, that was a joke. After the law was passed, I was almost immediately dumped by my health insurance company of 10 years. With a disappointed but open mind I went to the new exchange at healthcare.gov.
Not only was the process a mess, it was nearly 40 percent more expensive than my prior coverage. But it was the law, so we got our new coverage. A year later, we were dumped by our insurance plan. We got new coverage again, and a year later we were dumped again. We tapped out, and gave a Christian cost-sharing health plan a try.
The Christian cost-sharing plan, which I’ve written about before, has worked OK, but it probably involves more potential risk for my family than I want, and some medical providers seem confused by it at times — in fact, some won’t even process claims.
So with an open mind healed by time, I decided to use the 2018 open enrollment period to explore the individual health insurance market again.
The open enrollment period for 2019 coverage is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. During this time, new health insurance coverage can be applied for, coverage can be changed, and existing coverage is also automatically renewed.
The individual mandate, which required health insurance to be purchased under threat of tax penalty, is no longer in effect in 2019. I hoped that would have the effect of loosening up the market a bit, which it has.
The health insurance market now consists of two different “channels.” The exchange channel is what is commonly called Obamacare, or ACA, coverage. This coverage can be obtained only through healthcare.gov, and should be explored by any family whose income is below $100,000, to see if the government will provide a premium subsidy.
ACA coverage is more comprehensive, but for those not receiving a government subsidy it is also extremely expensive.
The other channel is more like the pre-ACA process. This coverage, called major medical, will be less comprehensive, have higher deductibles and have lower actual premiums. Major medical coverage is obtained through insurance agents or a whole plethora of websites, but not through healthcare.gov. It is not eligible for government subsidies.
During open enrollment, neither ACA coverage nor major medical coverage can be denied due to pre-existing conditions.