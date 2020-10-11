Mind on Money:Hope and optimism are guiding markets

The vice presidential debate did turn out to be a bit more informative and watchable than the first presidential debate. Beyond the bizarre incident with the house fly, which for awhile I had to convince my wife was actually on the TV instead of on our TV, the event went off pretty much according to script.
As expected and necessary, the Biden campaign is working hard to tack back to the center after being dragged toward the Socialist cliff in the primaries. My perception is Joe Biden is probably the most conventional Democratic politician in Washington, his political career is crazy long and his positions have been all over the map during the last 47 years, but at no time would he have been considered “radical.”
By today’s standards, two decades ago Biden would have been considered center right, and to me he never seemed comfortable or effective engaging in the Socialist demagoguery inherent in the 2020 Democratic primary. So, with Senator Harris on stage openly denying the Socialist manifesto which is the Green New Deal, saying their campaign doesn’t oppose fracking and that repealing the Tax Reform and Jobs Act tax cuts didn’t really mean repealing the tax cuts, Biden has clearly decided he’s secured the far left flank and it’s time to appeal to the rest of his party, who are primarily motivated by simply despising the president.
The investors I’m talking to regularly are seeming less anxious about the characters involved with this election, but what I am hearing more of right now is simple anxiety about the election process itself.
I suppose this is understandable. After months of protests, riots and propaganda, the stage seems set for a political skirmish. Anticipating some sort of election-related social unrest seems like a reasonable expectation.
With a country as politically divided as the United States today, the prospects of an unresolved election does, of course, seem scary. When I look around for insight on the probability of upheaval, wisdom seems hard to find. Social media is a whipped-up frenzy of antagonism and news outlets themselves have become so polarized to be nearly useless. With media today fighting far more for headline-based attention than attempting to reasonably inform, where can we look for some potential clarity on the mess ahead? Enter the stock market.
As I’ve said before, over time the stock market has proven to be a reasonable measure of corporate valuation based on earnings and cash flows. Over the short term, however, I find it serves much more as a high-profile social barometer, often times reflecting how we collectively feel as much or more as any logical analysis about how much any given company is worth.
Fear being the most influential human emotion is often quickly reflected in stock prices, which is why sell offs and corrections tend to be so swift. Greed, which is often just “hope gone wild,” on the other hand, tends to build over time. In my experience, each of these competing emotions tends to impact stock prices in different patterns.
What pattern am I perceiving today? Candidly, stock prices in my opinion are leaning toward hope and optimism, and the market is doing so in a reasonable fashion. Reviewing a three-month chart of the major stock market indexes shows an upward trend, with occasional orderly profit-taking declines, followed by a resumption of the underlying upward bias trend.
While I won’t profess to be a technical analyst, after investing for a long time I’m not seeing any investor angst over this election reflected in markets right now. So, despite the social media hysteria and non-stop media propaganda machine, real Americans don’t seem to be putting their money where their mouths are; they instead seem to be putting it into stocks.
With the country this polarized, if I could bet on this election on DraftKings, I’d bet there’s about a 35% chance of a landslide for either Biden or Trump and a 30% chance of something more murky. The good news is, in America we don’t contest our elections with tanks, we have lawyers for such things, and the last thing the stock market ever concerns itself with is lawyers.
This information is not intended to be a substitute for specific individualized tax or legal advice. We suggest that you discuss your specific situation with a qualified tax or legal advisor. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
