Mind on Money:Hope and optimism are guiding markets

The vice presidential debate did turn out to be a bit more informative and watchable than the first presidential debate. Beyond the bizarre incident with the house fly, which for awhile I had to convince my wife was actually on the TV instead of on our TV, the event went off pretty much according to script.

As expected and necessary, the Biden campaign is working hard to tack back to the center after being dragged toward the Socialist cliff in the primaries. My perception is Joe Biden is probably the most conventional Democratic politician in Washington, his political career is crazy long and his positions have been all over the map during the last 47 years, but at no time would he have been considered “radical.”

By today’s standards, two decades ago Biden would have been considered center right, and to me he never seemed comfortable or effective engaging in the Socialist demagoguery inherent in the 2020 Democratic primary. So, with Senator Harris on stage openly denying the Socialist manifesto which is the Green New Deal, saying their campaign doesn’t oppose fracking and that repealing the Tax Reform and Jobs Act tax cuts didn’t really mean repealing the tax cuts, Biden has clearly decided he’s secured the far left flank and it’s time to appeal to the rest of his party, who are primarily motivated by simply despising the president.