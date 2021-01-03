Mind on Money: Hopes for a return to thriving in 2021

COVID-19 has been the most complicated disaster of my lifetime. Beyond the health crisis, the pandemic has impacted us economically, socially and politically. At its core, however, the pandemic most closely resembles a wide scale natural disaster. As the planet’s ultimate survivors, human beings find a way to thrive through whatever nature throws at us. 2020 was a year of survival, I hope 2021 will be year where we return to thriving.

