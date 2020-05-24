Mind on Money: How will we pay off debt?

First, let’s just get it out there, the federal government is extremely unlikely to ever pay off or even materially pay down the national debt. So, with no actual intention to pay off the debt, the real question becomes about servicing the debt. The term servicing here is used to describe paying interest and refinancing bonds that mature.

In the area of servicing the primary cost consideration is of course interest rates, and as we all know interest rates have never been lower than they are right now. This means from a servicing perspective, the actual cost to the federal government related to this debt is extremely low, and as bonds mature all the time, costs are only going lower in this interest rate environment as higher interest bonds mature and are refinanced with lower interest bonds. Because of these low rates, In a very real way, the cost of the national debt is at the lowest level in years despite all the new spending. Yes, I know it's strange, but it gets even more bizarre.

To push money out the door in payroll loans, unemployment benefits, pork projects and COVID-19 expenses, the government actually needs real money to do so. Now this real money isn’t of course cash or currency, but it still must be a credit in some government account so it can be keystroke credited to where it is going.