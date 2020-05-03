Mind on Money: Identifying winners and losers in a changed world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who doesn’t remember the “just wait till your father comes home” line? I know I do. As a hyperactive 10-year-old, I was always committing some egregious mischief. Our poor, exasperated mom would use the line to instill dread, and instill dread it would.

As soon as she dropped the threat, the neighborhood kid “partners in crime” would scatter, leaving me and my brother to stew in the prospects of our own imminent demise. Only later, after looking back on these events do we realize the stewing was a brilliant and intentional part of Mom’s strategy, and waiting for Dad to get home was, most of the time, worse than Dad actually getting home.

Only now as dads ourselves do we truly realize Dad was probably exhausted when he got home and the last thing he wanted to do was drop the hammer on a couple of preteen stooges. We now understand it was the waiting for the punishment, which was the true punishment after all.

Thanks to COVID-19, we have as a nation, all been thrust together into a collective “waiting for the punishment to come” period, only now we are not waiting for Dad, we are waiting for data. Data to tell us just what the COVID-19 virus and the government and societal response to the virus have done to our economy, and the results are likely to be ugly.