"The 700 people on the boats had nothing to do but wait. Wait to live, wait to die, wait for an absolution that would never come."

— Titanic, character of older Rose.

Each passing day makes me feel more like I’m in a lifeboat in the middle of a cold dark economic sea, rolling up and down in gentle but growing waves, waiting for something, but not being quite sure of what.

The next recession has been the most forecasted economic trend I can remember in my career; I suspect it’s the most forecasted recession ever. The calls for the arrival of this doldrum part of the economic cycle started in early 2022. So far, we’ve gotten only a couple false starts as the predictions have spread and grown in scope. The calls for pending economic doom now seem almost universal among prognosticators. Nothing in finance is ever this easy.

Yet, here we are, bobbing in our little lifeboats, still scared and a bit more cold, but alive even as the banking system ship lists and yaws. Like the Titanic, if our financial system is sinking, the people responsible will be the ones charged with building and operating it. Unlike the last time, when the greedy Wall Street banks got all the attention, in time history will likely say it was the Fed and the federal government who put us here this time. Perhaps it was avarice, maybe just incompetence, in the end it won’t matter to the people in the lifeboats or the poor souls who didn’t get a seat. And so, we wait.

This week the Federal Reserve found itself backed into a corner. The aggressive interest rate hikes of the past year that the Fed engineered to address inflation had to be slowed early. With the benefit of hindsight, the interest rate hikes probably should have started earlier and progressed at a slower pace, which may have ended up being less antagonistic to the banking system.

Whereas a month ago, the Fed was flashing its undeterred resolve to use higher interest rates to “regain price stability in our economy” — a fancy way of saying to stop things from getting so darned expensive — the banking iceberg has now emerged from the darkness, and boom, a fledgling banking crisis is here. The rate hike engines at full throttle, which caused the iceberg to sneak up on us, had to be throttled back, as the crew hopes the impact with the ice has caused only a scratch, and the diners on the deck above finally perceive the first economic tremble.

Inflation is not tamed. Yes, the trends are encouraging but neither the underlying causes or factors compounding the inflationary cycle which took hold post COVID have been abated. The primary cause of inflation, too much money in the economy, is being addressed, but not quickly or efficiently. The most straight forward way to gauge the amount of money in the economy, a metric called M2, shows that the money supply has been reduced 2.6% from its all-time high in January 2022, which is an encouraging trend. If, however, the chart is expanded a bit back to pre-COVID times, M2 still remains 33% above the levels of late 2019. In ordinary times, M2 might have been expected to grow 8% to 10% over this period. There is still a lot of work to be done. (Source: St. Louis Fed)

In addition, while inflation is fundamentally driven by money supply, it can also be compounded by real world challenges. In this regard, U.S. government energy policy remains uncooperative, and the Russia-Ukraine war is not done dislocating food and energy prices as well. As China’s economy continues to emerge from the bizarre zero-COVID policies, economic activity and demand for commodities can be expected to heat up. Long story short, inflation doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and the Fed’s primary tool to address it just got cut off at the knees.

So, the fatal alternative seems to have finally arrived. Does the Fed continue to raise interest rates and tighten financial conditions, risking further damage to the banking system, or does it back off to provide the banks some cover, taking the chance that inflation heats up once again? It apparently cannot do both.

I wish I could tell where we go at this point. Like on the deck of the Titanic, the band is playing and the drinks are flowing in the stock market, but I can’t help but feel the banking crisis tremor we just endured is being dismissed as a near miss before anyone really understands what is going on below the water line. More champagne anyone?