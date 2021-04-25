Mind on Money: Inflation is experienced in variety of ways

After the unprecedented monetary policy actions by the Federal Reserve and the continuing efforts by the federal government to stimulate the economy in response the COVID crisis, I believe we are likely to hear much about increased inflation over the next couple of quarters or even years.

Inflation is an interesting topic, and one that has been off the radar for about a decade now. I break this topic into three different ranges, each with its own considerations and outlook.

The first range is what I would call the college Economics textbook range. All college Econ students are taught fairly early on that inflation tends to increase prices and drive the value of a currency down over time. This is the same definition used for professional training in the vocation of financial planning, and the definition “baked into” most financial planning software.

As with many concepts in the academic realm, the way inflation is discussed in the textbooks and experienced in reality don’t always align. But most financial advisers are taught to inflate a family’s spending needs by 1% to 3% over time, and when financial software is used this metric is almost always included.