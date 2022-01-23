Mind on Money: Investing in tomorrow's opportunities

As I’ve said before over the past few weeks, I think 2022 is going to be a hard year to be an investor. Since the lows of the COVID lockdowns in March 2020, just about every asset class in the investing universe has “worked." Stocks went up, bond prices went up, foreign stocks went up, everything just worked.

Many of the tailwinds driving this cycle, however, are changing. The Federal Reserve will likely begin raising interest rates soon, and it will also start reducing liquidity in the markets in a process now being called quantitative tightening. Through this process, stock prices are likely to begin trading more closely related to real corporate profits, which will also be less predictable due to inflation and post-COVID government policy. While it's impossible to say whether the stock market will be up or down during 2022, I can confidently say there will be a lot of noise and economic headwinds to contend with.

Through this likely volatility, it will be important to remember, the stock market is more than just numbers scrolling across the TV screen. The businesses exemplified by these constantly moving stocks are filled with people working, innovating and attempting to find ways to do everything better.

Perhaps the metaverse concept, which may seem strange to many of us, best exemplifies the opportunities of tomorrow, that we choose to invest in when we own stocks today, even during periods like the last three weeks when it becomes challenging to do so.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0