Mind on Money: Investing in tomorrow's opportunities

Some good friends had procured a ski house in Colorado and invited me out for some mountain time. There were two other families staying in the house, both with teenagers in tow. One morning while drinking my coffee and checking my inbox I noticed two of the teenage girls, who I’ve known since they were little, talking to their phones about what they were eating for breakfast and their plans for the day. The conversation didn’t look like a “phone call” and I noticed the girls kept referring to “hey guys” as if they were talking to a group. They were clearly making a video.
I looked over and said, “Why are you two videoing your breakfast”? The answer back had a little annoyance mixed in, “We are updating our channel,”
“You have a channel? What do you do on your channel?” I replied. “We just talk about what we are doing, and other stuff like funny things,” the one answered. Being a curmudgeon in the morning, I asked again, “So, who wants to see you eat breakfast, what do you have like six viewers, three of them already being in this house?”
Now their annoyance was palpable, “Um, no, we have like a million followers, see, look,” as she brought the phone over to show me the channel. As she walked toward me the other girl said, “already getting 'likes'." Sure enough, there were a million followers, watching breakfast. I immediately felt very old.
I’m going to admit, I never really embraced social media. Yeah, we have Facebook and Linked In pages at Oak Partners, and I have a Facebook page where I occasionally post pictures of my kids doing cool things. I used to go on Twitter, but stopped when it started censoring tweets, but I never found any of it compelling, compulsive or captivating. I guess I would say I’ve never really understood it.
I also don’t really understand the emerging metaverse concept. The thought of putting on goggles to engage a virtual world where supposedly my friends will be playing games and interacting seems bizarre. I’m being told that one day I will go to business meetings in the metaverse and may even know some co-workers only by their metaverse versions of themselves, called avatars. Once again, not getting it.
Regardless, if I am ready for such things, the pieces are being put in place to make this vision into reality. With Facebook changing its corporate name to Meta, and this week Microsoft buying video game maker Activision, it's clear the tech giants of the world are positioning themselves for this new medium. Even for those of us who are unable to appreciate the scope of this technology personally, it's not hard to envision the potential commercial opportunity of the metaverse concept. The idea that we may stand on the edge of a collective new human experience, like television or the internet before it, is beyond exciting.
As I’ve said before over the past few weeks, I think 2022 is going to be a hard year to be an investor. Since the lows of the COVID lockdowns in March 2020, just about every asset class in the investing universe has “worked." Stocks went up, bond prices went up, foreign stocks went up, everything just worked.
Many of the tailwinds driving this cycle, however, are changing. The Federal Reserve will likely begin raising interest rates soon, and it will also start reducing liquidity in the markets in a process now being called quantitative tightening. Through this process, stock prices are likely to begin trading more closely related to real corporate profits, which will also be less predictable due to inflation and post-COVID government policy. While it's impossible to say whether the stock market will be up or down during 2022, I can confidently say there will be a lot of noise and economic headwinds to contend with.
Through this likely volatility, it will be important to remember, the stock market is more than just numbers scrolling across the TV screen. The businesses exemplified by these constantly moving stocks are filled with people working, innovating and attempting to find ways to do everything better.
Perhaps the metaverse concept, which may seem strange to many of us, best exemplifies the opportunities of tomorrow, that we choose to invest in when we own stocks today, even during periods like the last three weeks when it becomes challenging to do so.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com.