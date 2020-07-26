Mind on Money: Investing is never easy

Ah, the answer is that each one of these Millennial investors is obsessed with trading fractional shares of stocks on their phones. “Investing” has become an app-based game to them, a game everyone is winning.

I’m not going to get into the merits of phone app-based trading of fractional shares of stock. It’s an interesting technology and a trend that bears watching. The discussions about the trading, however, brought to mind other narratives, one legend, and one memory, both seemingly applicable in today’s stock market.

The legend goes that Joseph Kennedy the senior, patriarch of the Kennedy clan, was going to work at a Wall Street investment house when he stopped to get a shoeshine. While getting his shoes polished the shine boy couldn’t stop giving him stock tips and talking about everyone getting rich. As Kennedy contemplated the conversation with the shine boy while going up the elevator afterwards, he concluded if investing mania had reached all the way to the shoe shine kid, the market was surely overvalued, and when he got to his office he not only sold all his stocks, but he also shorted (bet on the market going down) the market as well. The year was 1929 and the Kennedy fortune was struck.