Mind on Money: Is the next bubble on the horizon?

Now I think the new bubble ingredient is likely to be 5G, which has the promise of connecting everything in real-time speed. This new technology may end up making our homes smart and our cars drive themselves. Based on the current speed of evolution in semi-conductors and connectivity, I would not place the first true Artificial Intelligence or machine consciousness outside the realm of the current innovation cycle. The prospects of creating a truly connected and smart 5G world could definitely be a key ingredient needed to get investors and markets onto the bubble breeze.

The second necessary bubble ingredient is a new generation of investors. Ideally those who were too young to experience the last bubble, including how it ended. Enter the huge Millennial generation. This massive group of young people is progressing through life and careers, and reaching the age when they begin amassing some personal savings. With this new-found extra cash in the bank, the Millennials need a place to grow their money.

Fortuitously, new phone trading apps like RobinHood make this process easy and free. Our new investing friends don’t even have to worry about stock prices being so expensive; now they can trade fractional shares, which is indeed an even more powerful bubble-making ingredient.