Mind on Money: It's 'game time' for 529 plans

With back-to-school expenses, August is a generally expensive and financially stressful month for most parents. When the kids get to college age, however, August becomes a crazy expensive month as tuition, dorm and meal fees come due. I’ve got it set up now that when Purdue, and now IU as well, want money, the bursar's office blows up my phone with texts and my inbox with emails letting me know the bill is coming. Which causes me to run to the 529 accounts for cash.

It's human nature, but after any of us have done something for a long while, we take the nuances of the activity for granted. A couple weeks ago, when I wrote about how to actually pay the bills when college time is here, one of the casual mentions was using funds accumulated in a college savings account, or 529 plan, to pay for college.

Well, this column generated a ton of new questions from readers and clients alike, about how to complete the transaction of “using the 529 plan” to pay the bills, so I thought I would revisit the topic with some granular detail.

For families of college students that have used a 529 plan to save for college, it is now game time. While taking money out of the college savings account is easy, I will discuss the process in the context of the Indiana College Choice plan, which should use a process that is similar to the plan in most other states.