Mind on Money: It's the season for tax loss harvesting

The nature of financial markets over the past two years might make this a good time to visit the practice known as tax loss harvesting in non-IRA investment portfolios.

With major stock market indexes reaching all-time highs in late 2021 or early 2022, which was then followed by general stock price declines and the bond market experiencing sharply declining bond prices in 2022 as well, investors may find they have an unusual mix of both long-term capital gains as well as capital losses in portfolios.

In addition, specifically when a capital loss is found in a bond mutual fund, the opportunity may exist to realize the loss, without having really lost money on the investment in the fund. For a very simplified hypothetical example, if a bond fund was purchased five years ago, and the investor collected 4% in income while the fund was held, the investor has received 20% in income (4% times five years). This year, however, as interest rates have risen sharply, the price on the hypothetical bond fund might be down 15%, which is reflected as a capital loss. If the fund is sold, the income payments received netted out against capital loss the investor shows the investor a positive total return, but the loss in the share price of the fund can be “harvested” and used to offset capital gains which may be present in stocks, or even to a lesser extent, taxes on regular earned income.

The timing on this type of sale might be attractive as well. Using what the IRS terms “wash sale rules” an investment can be sold, with the capital loss realized for tax purposes, as long as the investment is not repurchased until the 31st day after the original sale.

When evaluated in the context of current economic and financial market conditions, a bond-based investment sold today could be purchased again under wash sale rules in mid-January. In the time period between now and mid-January, however, the Federal Reserve is widely expected by analysts to raise interest rates again on Dec. 14. With this in mind, there is a reasonable possibility any income-based investment purchased in mid-January will be purchased in a higher rate environment.

While financial market conditions and investment prices are never predictable, I think this logic is pretty good at this point. The capital losses realized in investments whose value has declined can be used to offset capital gains in investments sold for a higher value than they were purchased. Despite the stock market being down this year, there are plenty of individual stocks left out there trading well above their 2019 and 2020 values, and go back even further and the likelihood of having capital gains can increase even more.

In situations when capital losses are harvested, it can sometimes make sense to even revisit realizing gains (selling) stocks the investor may continue to want to hold in the future. Once again, the same wash rules apply and the stock can be repurchased for tax purposes in mid-January, essentially washing off the prior gains and resetting the cost basis for future tax purposes at the new higher price.

Of course, stock market behavior is the most unpredictable of all, but stocks may be at the tail end of what could end up looking like a bear market rally, and while there is certainly the potential for the stock sold to trade higher over the next month, it's not something I am losing sleep about.

Another smaller benefit of harvesting losses, is capital losses can be applied against employment or business income, capped at $3,000 per year. So, while the net benefit of this income offset isn’t huge, when it comes to reducing income taxes I will always take what I can get. In addition, the losses exceeding $3,000 can be “carried over” to future years and used dollar-for-dollar to offset future capital gains or be used to offset future income by up to the $3,000 limit.

Loss harvesting is a calendar year item, so there are a few weeks left to review accounts, talk to advisors and see if this type of planning is something that should be explored.