Mind on Money: It's time to ask 'what if?' about Chinese economy

This week news regarding the Chinese financial system dominated headlines around the world, causing increased volatility in markets here in the U.S. The rug was pulled back on China’s largest housing developer, Evergrande, and low and behold, underneath the rug was nothing but poorly calculated central planning decisionmaking and debt. Lots and lots of debt. Unable to continue developing and selling apartments in empty centrally planned cities, Evergrande will likely fail and default on $300 billion of debt owed to suppliers, contractors and bond holders. (source: CNBC)

Looking under the rug even further, once again calls attention to the reality that the Chinese Communist Party has not allowed consumer demand and free markets to allocate capital and resources in China, but rather it has attempted to use statist controls to allocate resources as it sees fit, and like Evergrande, it has done so on a mountain of debt. A total of $46 trillion in debt, which amounts to a staggering 270% of its annual GDP. (source: Bloomberg)

Voices in the American media are relaying reassurances by the Chinese government that Evergrande will be limited to a “Chinese problem,” but once again I’m not buying the hype. Central economic planning, aka socialism, doesn’t work, and if the Chinese bill is coming due the global consequences could be dramatic. It’s time to start asking “What If,” and preparing accordingly.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

