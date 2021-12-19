Mind on Money: It's time to get end-of-year tasks done

As we approach the end of the year there are a number of planning items that must be complete by Dec. 31 for inclusion on tax returns for 2021. So, with a few weeks to spare, let’s revisit some of these items while there is still time to plan.
For those who have not made a maximum contribution to their 401(k) or 403(b) plan for the year, there still may be time to have payroll adjusted to increase these contributions. Unlike IRAs and Roth IRAs, which the IRS allows until the April 15 tax filing deadline, 401(k) and 403(b) contributions must be made by Dec. 31. Because there will typically be a payroll process involved with the process of topping off an employer retirement plan, time is of the essence on this item.
For those who turned 72 in 2021, don’t forget to take required minimum distributions (RMD) from Traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and 403(b)s by April 1 of 2022. For those who were already 72 going into 2021, the required minimum must be withdrawn from the retirement plan by Dec. 31 of 2021. Time is getting short on this “to do” item as well. Advisory practices like Oak Partners are very busy this time of year with RMDs and other year-end business, so if working with an advisor office it's best to get RMD requests rolling as soon as possible this time of year. And don’t forget, while Roth IRAs do not require minimum distributions, Roth 401(k)s do, so savers over the age of 72 with Roth 401(k)s will want to keep this in mind and investigate options.
To qualify for the Indiana College Choice 529 tax credit, contributions must also be made by year end. Indiana taxpayers, resident or non-resident, are eligible for a state income tax credit of 20% of contributions to the Indiana College Choice 529 account, up to $1,000 credit per year. Please note this credit applies only to Indiana taxpayers contributing to the Indiana 529 plan, readers in other states should look into tax benefits offered by their own state’s plan. In order to establish a 529 plan, the beneficiary’s (future student) social security number and birth date will be needed, so those interested in setting up a new plan should start assembling the necessary information now.
Households with income less than $33,000 for individuals, $49,500 as a head of household or $66,000 for married couples in 2021 might also for the Federal saver's credit. This tax credit is worth 10%, 20% or 50% of retirement account contributions of up to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples, with the exact amount of the credit depending on your income. To qualify for the credit however, the retirement plan (IRA, Roth IRA, 401(k) etc.) must be funded by Dec. 31.
Finally, while the higher standard deductions enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 resulted in fewer people itemizing their tax deductions to deduct charitable contributions, the CARES act passed during the COVID crisis did include a non-itemized potential tax benefit of $600 to taxpayers filing a joint return. This “above the line” deduction does not require a return be itemized, to receive the deduction, but the charity must receive the contribution by year end to count for 2021.
As long as we are talking charity, while the required minimum distribution (RMD) age for IRAs is now 72, retirement plan owners aged 70½ or older are eligible for charitable RMDs, which enable funds to be withdrawn from a retirement plan, for direct payment to a charity, without being included in the account owner’s taxable income. The process is very specific, but most custodians are well accustomed to it by now. It does, however, have to be complete by, you guessed it, Dec. 31.
