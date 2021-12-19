Mind on Money: It's time to get end-of-year tasks done

As we approach the end of the year there are a number of planning items that must be complete by Dec. 31 for inclusion on tax returns for 2021. So, with a few weeks to spare, let’s revisit some of these items while there is still time to plan.

For those who have not made a maximum contribution to their 401(k) or 403(b) plan for the year, there still may be time to have payroll adjusted to increase these contributions. Unlike IRAs and Roth IRAs, which the IRS allows until the April 15 tax filing deadline, 401(k) and 403(b) contributions must be made by Dec. 31. Because there will typically be a payroll process involved with the process of topping off an employer retirement plan, time is of the essence on this item.