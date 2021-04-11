Mind on Money: Keep an eye on inflation, interest rates

After the events of the past two weeks, I was glad to take a long weekend doing some spring skiing in Utah. At the end of a 65-degree short ski day spent navigating snow best described as “cement,” I decided to take a beer and a moment on the balcony of the ski condo we were staying in with another family we travel with often.

After a little while the oldest son, a fourth-year college student, of the other family stepped out onto the balcony. “Hey Mr. Ruiz, can I ask you a couple questions?”

“Sure,” I replied, “what’s going on?”

“Well, I wanted to know what you think I should do with my stimmys?” was the question. I was feeling a little old at this point, as my brain was trying to figure out what exactly a “stimmy” was, I decided just to ask. “Sorry, what’s a stimmy?”

“You know, my stimmy’s, they’re building up in my bank account and I’m wondering what you think I should do with them.”

“Oh, your stimmys, you mean your stimulus checks from the government,” I countered with a grin. The term being both new and amusing to me.

“Yeah, I just got my second one, and it's like real money at this point,” was his reply.