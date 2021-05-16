Mind on Money: Keep an open mind when thinking about family gifts

The second complication is control and secrecy. This one is tough, and I believe often not even intentional. For many of us, however, money is an opaque subject closely linked to self-image and identity. We were told money is private by someone, and so we make it private.

Is this right? Of this I’m not sure. Being generous does in fact reveal the ability to be generous, and in my experience, money given away is best done freely without controls. For the ones giving the money away, this revelation and surrender of a little control might actually have positive effects far beyond the gift itself, you just never know.

The third complication in my experience is guilt. Guilt not on the part of the giver, but from the receiver. “Mom and Dad sacrificed everything for me, and now I don’t want their money,” is extremely common to hear around the planning table. I will further admit, I indulge in this one as well. But the truth of the matter is gifts aren’t up to the receiver, they are the action of the giver. The only appropriate response is gratitude. Guilt can interfere with gratitude so I think it is best checked at the door.

Each family culture is unique, and when planning, the security and independence of Mom and Dad have to take precedence, but for some families gifting and generosity during a parent’s life time could provide unexpected benefits to both the givers and the receivers. Keep an open mind.

