Mind on Money: Keeping a focus on investing's core purposes

As a fiduciary to my advisory clients, one of my core obligations is to understand and identify types of investments which may not be consistent with the investor’s ethical philosophy. These interests can be moral, environmental or even political, and while I don’t lead conversations asking what “triggers” the client, through an in-depth planning and relationship building process these types of concerns can usually be uncovered.

Candidly, most investors I work with do not express philosophical curbs when it comes to investing. The majority in my experience look to my firm to help navigate markets to manage their investment risk, find opportunities, and provide pragmatic real-world advice on financial issues.

A few clients, however, are very clear about their desire to avoid supporting interests or companies engaged in activity they find objectionable. Along these lines, I have a few clients who are deliberately disinterested in investing in companies that openly support abortion and companies that have injected “woke” politics into their products. I have a couple other clients who are very focused on issues of climate and carbon emissions.

As an advisor I see my role is to listen, provide informed solutions and help implement educated decision making. On the flip side of the coin, I also see my role is to work hard not to bring my own opinions to the conversation. In this process, I get paid for my expertise and I hope I pursue this professional objective.

So how about some rhetorical questions? What do we think an investor who wants to avoid investing in companies employing “woke” policies or product influences has philosophically in common with another investor focused on corporate board diversity and inclusion? How about an investor who has spent their entire career working in oil and gas, versus another investor focused on climate issues? Without answering these questions outright, it’s not hard to appreciate that perhaps these investors may not share the same political and philosophical objectives, both personal and investment-wise.

Which brings me to the current ESG movement in investing. ESG is the acronym assigned to an investment process which applies Environmental (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) evaluation standards to investment management. Being a bit general about these principles, environmental standards tend to focus on carbon emissions, social tends toward employment diversity and unionization, and governance toward a focus on corporate Board diversity and corporate political activity.

Recently, in addition to applying these management standards to investment selection, some ESG-focused investment managers have also been using the voting power afforded by their ownership of stock on behalf of investors to influence and even control how a corporation is managed and runs its business. Some investment managers are applying ESG standards to funds that were not designed as specialized ESG investment products.

I appreciate some investors might hear about ESG practices and feel encouraged about having a larger voice in corporate activity, some might hear about these practices and wonder how they might impact corporate profitability and hence the return on their investments. Both are legitimate responses, but having worked with thousands of investors over my career my first response is a question, which is, “who’s philosophy are investment managers utilizing when they design and implement ESG strategies?”

Some investors might see a diversity and inclusion policy and find it exclusionary and even discriminatory. Some investors might believe investing in carbon-based energy represents tremendous opportunity over the next few decades. Some investors might believe a corporation’s primary purpose is serving customers to create value for shareholders.

The question is, who’s opinion rules the day? In my view it's perfectly acceptable to publish an investment manager's use of ESG standards so investors who share values underlying the standards being applied can choose to invest with the manager, but when investment managers begin applying ESG standards to the investment process being employed for investors who did not ask for as much, then I think the risk of philosophical leakage becomes unacceptable. I try not to bring my opinions to the table with my clients, why should an investment fund manager (also a fiduciary) bring theirs, especially unannounced?

A number of state governments have also begun questioning unsanctioned ESG practices being applied to investors and public investment funds in their states as well. In this world where it seems everything has become hyper-politicized, I feel like asset management should remain focused on its core purpose, which is helping investors manage market risk and uncover opportunity to help meet their goals.