Mind on Money: Laws of economics can't be rewritten

The financial planning software we use for building and adjusting models of the future financial outcomes of clients and prospective clients of course includes an adjustment mechanism to project the future impacts of general inflation on a family’s spending habits.

Interestingly, however, the software also includes functions enabling the planner to project different inflation rates for specific types of expenses, namely college education costs and health care. Using this function allows the planner to inflate those parts of the family’s budget faster over time. The reason this function is baked into the software is over the past five decades or so, costs in these expense categories have consistently increased at a pace of about two to three times the general inflation rate.

When we take a step back and think through these two types of planning expenses, one attribute of these specific expenditures is over the same period, let’s say about 50 years, is these are the two areas of household expenses most heavily impacted by federal benefit programs.