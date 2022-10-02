Mind on Money: Look through the fog toward opportunities

In the week when stock market indexes busted through their lowest levels of the year, my news feeds are all full of prognostications of doom. Few topics are quite as seductive as the end of the world as we know it. Global warming, plagues, honeybees dying off and now stock markets hitting new lows of the year. In the age of the internet and social media, it seems like we are dodging existential bullets all the time anymore. It's exhausting.

There is now a whole industry selling economic “fear porn” newsletters online, purporting to have insider insights and critical analysis on, you guessed it, the end of the financial world as we know it. I admit, I can be suckered into a headline click here and there, but the content within is pretty much always the same, and so I have come to find the whole concept of economic Armageddon a bit tired and boring.

The story almost always goes like this. The U.S. government has abused the privilege of having the world’s reserve currency, spending recklessly, and expanding into an unmanageable and waning global empire. To enable the government’s misconduct, the Federal Reserve has printed trillions of dollars of funny money, making the dollar into a beleaguered joke of a currency which will imminently lead to hyperinflation and collapse of the whole house of cards. Only the keen insights and strategies of the newsletter author can save us, and oh, buying gold.

As I write the words on the page, I understand why the story is compelling. So many aspects of these narratives ring of truth and resonate with our daily experience as citizens and investors, and so many facets of global finance seem counter intuitive and even bizarre at times.

Yes, the U.S. government is a mismanaged mess. Yes, the Fed flooded the economy with printed dollars in response to the pandemic. Yes, we privileged Americans just can’t seem to get along, which makes the American empire look to be waning.

The hidden truths of a broken system feel ready for discovery, if we dig just a little more into one more newsletter. But then there is the overarching problem with the theory of collapse and theorists who sell it. They’ve been stunningly wrong for 40 years, through good times and bad, just stunningly wrong. So, how long does one get to be wrong before there is no credibility remaining to be right?

I know, I know, there are going to be readers out there shaking their heads thinking, “poor Marc, just has his head in the sand. He’s a product of the broken system.” “Doesn’t he know the inflation prediction is coming true? Doesn’t he know the end has begun?”

Yes, the inflation is here. Yes, the Fed seems to have boxed itself into a corner after years of money printing and bond buying. Yes, policy of the federal government, in everything from energy to immigration to taxes, seems worse than incompetent during this complicated time. All this is true. And the result? The value of the U.S. dollar is going through the roof, the price of gold going through the floor and instead of waning, our bungled American empire has never seemed more vital to the rest of the world.

Just because I'm not buying pestilence and woe, don't confuse me for a “pie in the sky” optimist. There are serious, imminent economic challenges confronting us. Inflation will not be easily tamed, the rapid rise in interest rates the Fed is implementing to address it have a good chance of throwing our economy into recession, financial markets continue to roil in volatility, and we have the first ground war in Europe in 80 years. The road ahead does indeed look bumpy, but despite all the sage videos on YouTube, the end is not nigh.

Eventually inflation will abate, but hopefully the new higher interest rates for savers will stick around for a while. Eventually the stock market will find a floor, and if history is our guide the opportunities of the decade may be discovered in the process, and eventually the war in Ukraine will end, and at this point the outcome may greatly decrease the likelihood of another big country attempting to take over a small one again any time soon, as the debacle is proving very costly to the aggressor.

So, is the world economic system perfect? Not by a long shot, but it is the system that we have, and in my opinion the most durable in human history. During stressful times like these and perhaps the times to come, smart investors will be focused on opportunities and timing and not the predictions of the end of the world as we know it. For those who can look through the fog of fear when markets are plunging, the window of opportunity may soon be opening.