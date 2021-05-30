Mind on Money: Managing risk takes reason, patience, experience

Reason is not always easy, and it often requires hard work. The true hazard in not doing the work to understand the probability of real-world risk, however, is that not doing “the math” often leaves with us the most seductive and non-reasoned response to risk, which is of course fear, and over time surrendering to fear often ends up being the most detrimental peril of all.

The second component of risk management is timing. The variables on evaluating timing are often cloudy. Are markets at a high or a low? How dangerous is this new virus? Is she interested in going out? We simply don’t always have the information to answer the question of timing, which is why the primary tool of addressing this component of risk management is patience.

Over time the answers to questions of timing will emerge — they always do — so the real question is how long will it take to evaluate trends and patterns. The flip side is that patience may help provide clarity, but sometimes the price of too much patience can be opportunity. A good risk manager is adequately patient and uses the understanding of historical trends, and the knowledge of others to speed decision making. The real risk associated with timing is often inaction, which can end up being the most expensive risk of all.