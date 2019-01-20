Going into 2019 many market watchers, myself included, felt that the only thing to be certain of was rising uncertainty itself. Now, three weeks into the new year, to say this trend is continuing is a bit of an understatement.
From an economic and investment point of view, I feel like we got a cold dose of uncertainty right out of the gate. I am coming to believe that before the U.S. stock market is likely to move meaningfully higher there are several things the world needs to work through, all of which will come to a head in the next few weeks.
First, there’s Brexit. Yes, I know, hasn’t that ship already sailed? Well, not exactly. The British people did express their desire to leave the European Union in 2016, but the fateful referendum simply put in motion the planning process of actually accomplishing this intention. I’ve been following the news on this process for some time. The negotiations involved have been understandably complex, not all that transparent, and like anything British and political, quite contentious at times.
The first plan was presented to the British parliament this week and was resoundingly rejected. This rejection sent the British government into uncharted territory, and nothing I’ve read seems to confidently predict what will happen next. One thing is certain, however, something has to be figured out by March 29. I believe this one goes down to the wire, causing you guessed it, even more uncertainty ahead for global markets.
Moving back across the pond, we also have our own international political drama unfolding as we speak. Remember all that "Trumpian" noise over China in the fall? Well, although the rhetoric has quieted down a bit, the drama continues behind closed doors. As the tariff and trade war talk heated up to unproductive levels, the President took a “cooling off” period approach and paused the phase-in of the next tariffs until March. According to CNBC, the two governments re-engaged last week and are at least talking.
To address the complete scope of concerns between the two nations is, in my opinion, highly unlikely. The issues are too large, the cultures too divergent, and the national agendas too opposing. What I believe we can hope for is improvement around the margins, some political face saving, and enough wins for both sides to step back the rhetoric and much of the punitive tariffs. What I fear is, to much pride and ambition on behalf of both governments. I also think it’s highly likely this one goes down to the wire as well, causing once again, more uncertainty between now and March.
Finally, we have the government shutdown. What started off as something that looked like a political stunt, based much more in rhetoric than reality, has now made undeniably obvious the deep dysfunction of the two-party political system. This issue will eventually be solved, but in my opinion will only deepen the resentment between the two parties. The current standoff involves a negotiation regarding about 12 percent of federal outlays, and can really only provide inconvenience for people who depend on federal services and, of course, the federal employees caught in the middle.
The next issue to be addressed by the government is the debt ceiling. You may remember that in February of last year the President suspended the debt ceiling until, you guessed it again, March. The debt ceiling, if not handled well, has the capacity to roil financial markets.
If you see some trends here, so do I. All the messes involve government. All the messes come to a head in March and all the messes are absolutely steeped in uncertainty.
Now, this is not to say the end is near, and the stock market has been known to "climb the wall of worry." But if the market gives us a wild ride in the next six weeks, at least we’ll know it's what we signed up for.